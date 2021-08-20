Park celebrates peregrine falcon nesting

“I’ve been observing with Clifton for the last four years, and we’ve seen peregrines every time, but never a successful nest before,” Caveny said.

Said Avery: “The peregrines at Grandfather have historically not done very well in terms of nest success. Since 2008, we very regularly have two birds that seem to be a mated pair and are working toward producing some nestlings, but something seems to throw them off or deter them from year to year.”

Sometimes one of the peregrines is a sub-adult, or “a young adult not experienced enough to handle the duties of parenthood,” he said.

This year, however, was different.

“Both were in adult plumage, and they actually moved to a different cliff location this year, where, as far as we know, we’ve never documented them nesting before,” Avery said, noting that peregrines thrive in high-cliff habitat and will not nest elsewhere. “Occasionally, we get reports of them in downtown Charlotte or Raleigh, with the skyscrapers acting as artificial cliffs.”

However, Avery explained, they don’t build a literal nest, instead laying their eggs on the rock itself, making a depression in gravel, soil or bark or leaf matter. They’ll even return to the same nesting site, or at least the same area, year after year.