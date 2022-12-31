Park offers chances to enjoy 'Sunset at the Swinging Bridge'” this winter

LINVILLE – Back by popular demand, Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is offering two sunset experiences in winter 2023. These special events, titled “Sunset at the Swinging Bridge,” will provide guests with the rare opportunity to be in the park outside of regular operating hours and to hopefully experience a lovely sunset from the bridge’s lofty vantage point.

“Winter can be a spectacular time to view a sunset from Grandfather Mountain,” said Landis Taylor, assistant vice president of marketing and communications for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “Generally, the cold temperatures make the views from the top clearer and allow guests to see even farther than they would on a hazy, warm day.”

The two separate events are Saturday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, March 11.

Admission to each event is $40 for general admission, $24 for children (ages 4-12) and $14 for members of Grandfather Mountain’s Bridge Club. Event tickets include an entire day’s access to Grandfather Mountain, with regular park hours being 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Trails close at 4 p.m.

“With park admission included in each sunset ticket, we encourage all event attendees to spend the day at Grandfather Mountain before their special event,” Taylor said. “Winter is such a extraordinary time to visit the mountain – it’s generally quieter and less busy than the warmer months, and the new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery is a great place to warm up and experience the new interactive exhibits, watch a film about Grandfather Mountain and enjoy lunch at Mildred’s Grill.”

For each event, all participants will be required to head to the top of the mountain by 5 p.m. when the park is closing. Due to safety regulations, eventgoers are only permitted to view the sunset from the Swinging Bridge area. The Top Shop gift shop and restrooms will be accessible during the event.

Participants are strongly encouraged to bring a flashlight or headlamp and wear heavy winter jackets, hats, gloves and rubber-soled shoes. Either event may be canceled on short notice in case of inclement weather. In addition, a picture-perfect sunset, unfortunately, cannot be guaranteed.

Each event is limited to 150 guests. If the events sell out, waiting lists will be available.

Tickets for the Feb. 18 event go on sale online on Grandfather Mountain’s website Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. Sunset is at 6:12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. All “Sunset at the Swinging Bridge” participants will need to exit the park’s gates by 7 p.m.

For other event details, including the cancellation policy, visit www.grandfather.com/event/sunset/.

Tickets for the March 11 event go on sale online on Grandfather Mountain’s website Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. Sunset is at 6:31 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. All “Sunset at the Swinging Bridge” participants will need to exit the park’s gates by 7:15 p.m.

For other event details, including the cancellation policy, visit www.grandfather.com/event/sunset-march.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.