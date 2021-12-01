Park offers holiday discounts, shopping and more

With winter on the way, Grandfather Mountain is decking its halls and hills for the holidays.

Guests are invited to celebrate the season from a mile high, where they’ll encounter idyllic winter scenery, invigorating outdoor adventure and more at the Linville nature park.

On Wednesday, Nov. 24, the park officially rang in the holiday season with a special delivery — a special Fraser fir Christmas tree, donated by Larry Smith of Mountain Top Fraser Fir in Avery County.

In previous years, Smith has provided Christmas trees for the North Carolina State Capitol in Raleigh, the US Naval Observatory (the residence of the US Vice President), the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and the White House itself.

But to Smith, donating a tree to Grandfather Mountain is a literal high point in his career.

“People come from all over the world to see Grandfather Mountain,” he said. “And, of course, this tree is from Avery County. We don’t want a tree from outside Avery County to go up on Grandfather Mountain.”

Although this particular tree is on display in the Grandfather’s Nature Museum, Fraser firs can also be found in the mountain’s more natural settings.