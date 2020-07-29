Park officials increase recreational access to campgrounds

ASHEVILLE — Following guidance from the White House, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities, the Blue Ridge Parkway is increasing recreational access at campgrounds in Virginia and North Carolina.
The National Park Service is working with federal, state and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and is using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.
Beginning Friday, July 31, the parkway will reopen access to four campgrounds. In Virginia, they are Peaks of Otter Campground at milepost 85.9 and Rocky Knob Campground at milepost 169. In North Carolina, they are Julian Price Park Campground at milepost 297 and Linville Falls Campground at milepost 316.4
Reservations for each location are available through www.recreation.gov with dates beginning Friday, July 31.
The following areas continue to be available:
» Select concession operations (additional details available on park website).
» Picnic areas.
» Select additional restrooms.
» All parkway trails.
» All other sections of the motor route in North Carolina and Virginia, except for a road closure between mileposts 115.5 and 135.9, from the Explore Park Access Road to Adney Gap, due to multiple road hazards.
With public health in mind or due to ongoing projects or repairs, the following seasonal visitor facilities remain closed:
» Visitor centers parkwide.
» Otter Creek Campground.
» Doughton Park Campground.
» Crabtree Falls Campground and Picnic Area.
» Mount Pisgah Campground.
The health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers and partners continues to be paramount. The parkway's approach is to examine each facility's functions and services to ensure they comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored. The parks continue to work closely with the Park Service's Office of Public Health using guidance from the CDC to ensure public and work spaces are safe and clean.
While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue in phases and services might be limited. When on the parkway, the public should follow local area health orders in North Carolina and Virginia, practice “leave no trace” principles, and avoid crowding and high-risk outdoor activities.
The CDC has offered guidance to help people visiting parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Officials will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.
For more information, visit www.nps.gov/blri or www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
