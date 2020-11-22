Park officials issue winter travel reminders

NORTH CAROLINA, VIRGINIA – The National Park Service would like to remind everyone that winter weather conditions and seasonal road maintenance activities may cause temporary closures along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Given regularly changing conditions throughout the winter months, visitors should plan ahead before heading to the Parkway and be aware of alternate routes should they encounter a closed section of the road.

Parkway personnel are conducting winter maintenance activities in multiple locations along the 469-mile route and will continue to do so into the early months of 2021. Park staff use the lower-traffic, winter months to conduct needed maintenance such as drainage cleaning, brush clearing, leaf litter removal and hazardous tree work.

These intermittent maintenance closures require a full, two-lane closure to all activity (cars, bicycles and hikers) to ensure the safety of workers and park visitors. Affected sections close at approximately 8 a.m. each weekday and re-open daily by 4 p.m. EST. Impacted sections of the route will open on the weekend, weather permitting. People may view locations and planned dates for winter maintenance closures at nps.gov/blri.