Park to celebrate Revolutionary War commemoration

SPRUCE PINE — The National Park Service will celebrate local participation in the Revolutionary War with a special event.

The 2021 Overmountain Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Museum of North Carolina Minerals near Milepost 331 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. The celebration is free and open to the public.

The event commemorates the September 1780 passage of an army of patriots from the surrounding mountain region fighting for independence, on their way to the Battle of King’s Mountain. The journey of these Overmountain Men, as they were called, through the mountain gaps in this area, turned the tide of the American Revolution.

This family-friendly event will feature frontier craft and skill demonstrations and hands-on learning opportunities throughout the day, including candle-making and fire-starting using flint and steel.

Visitors will learn about the American Revolution in the Blue Ridge Mountains from park staff and volunteers as they walk through an open-air, re-created encampment. To promote staff and visitors’ safety, masks are required outdoors when social distancing is not possible, and at all times when inside the museum building, regardless of vaccination status.