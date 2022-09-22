Park to host annual Girl Scout Day

LINVILLE – Grandfather Mountain, the nonprofit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, will host its 51st annual Girl Scout Day this Saturday. All Girl Scouts and troop leaders will be admitted for free with proof of membership (all or part of a uniform or a troop roster with the leader’s name on it), and family members will receive discounted admission ($1 off child admission and $2 off adult admission).

The day will include special programming from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for scouts, who are invited to join the park’s naturalists for an exciting learning adventure on Grandfather Mountain.

This tradition started in 1971, when Grandfather Mountain “adopted” the Girl Scouts. The scouts returned the favor by adopting Grandfather’s mascot, Mildred the black bear, even presenting her with special pins to celebrate her years with the organization.

“It’s so important to help foster a sense of curiosity about our natural world among these girls and young women,” said Lauren Farrell, interpretation and education programs manager with the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “We’re excited to host the scouts on the mountain and look forward to what should be an inspiring day for all.”

Advance reservations for park admission are not required, meaning scouts, troop leaders and family members are welcome to arrive the day of the event without tickets already in hand. However, advance registration for many of the day’s programs is required. For more information, visit grandfather.com.