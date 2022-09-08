Park to host naturalist event for kids

LINVILLE – Grandfather Mountain, the nonprofit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, will host a Junior Naturalist Day on Saturday.

Activities, included with admission, will be provided specifically for children ages 5 to 12 – though all ages are welcome – to explore their environment and experience all that Grandfather has to offer.

Programming will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature a “bug hunt,” crafts and more.

Grandfather Mountain’s Junior Ranger Program is now the Junior Naturalist Program – a new program for the park’s new conservation campus and Wilson Center for Nature Discovery.

“Educating our younger generations is a central part of Grandfather Mountain’s mission,” said Lauren Farrell, interpretation and education programs manager with the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “While that is, of course, an ongoing effort, we love having this special day to focus on inspiring our future naturalists and helping them learn about the mountain and the importance of conservation.”

Following is a schedule of events:

10 – 11 a.m.: Bug Hunt - Pollinator Garden (Behind the Wilson Center): If you like to search for the creepy-crawly critters that roam on the forest floor, then come to our Bug Hunt. We will have scientific tools to help us get up close and personal with the decomposers that make up the ecosystem of Grandfather Mountain.

11 a.m. – noon: Insect Crafts - Classroom in the Clouds (In the Wilson Center): Design and create your own insects with some of our park educators.

1 – 2 p.m.: Can You Find a Salamander? - Woods Walk: Come with us on an adventure to find what is slipping around underneath the rocks at Grandfather Mountain. Leave no rock unturned (but remember to put it back). Let’s go say hello to one of the most interesting organisms that call this mountain home.

2 – 3 p.m.: Case of the Disappearing Log - Meet in front of the Wilson Center: Have you ever noticed that rotting logs eventually just disappear? Join our education staff on an investigation using scientific tools to explore the different suspects involved.

Visitors also are welcome to take part in Grandfather Mountain’s daily program schedule, will include programs on weather science and local wildlife.

To learn more about Junior Naturalist Day at Grandfather Mountain, visit grandfather.com/event/junior-naturalist-day. It is recommended that those planning to attend purchase tickets to the park online in advance at www.grandfather.com/tickets.