Park works to provide fun, safe seasonal experience

LINVILLE — Winter is the time of year when the weather at Grandfather Mountain — one of the most rugged mountains in the Eastern U.S. — is at its most extreme, and park staff must be prepared to mitigate a variety of conditions to provide a good experience for guests.

Grandfather Mountain, the nonprofit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has seen 24 inches of snow in one day (March 16, 1993), 55.06 inches of snow in one month (January 1977) and 128.71 inches of snow in a winter (1959-60). Dec. 23, 2022, saw a low temperature of minus 17 degrees and a wind chill of minus 54.2 degrees, and Christmas Eve brought a low of minus 18.2 degrees and a wind chill of minus 56.8 degrees.

Grandfather’s maintenance and park operations staff check conditions on the mountain each day during winter, determine the park’s opening status and remove ice and snow if needed. In a single season, the maintenance crew pours 12 to 18 tons of road salt to clear ice from the roadways. An extra 1,000 pounds of salt is applied to the walkways and habitat paths.

Park employees also have to sweep rime ice off of the Mile High Swinging Bridge. Rime ice occurs when super-cooled water droplets (like from a cloud or fog) freeze to a surface and create a dense layer of ice that can be inches thick and have the appearance of spikes.

After snowstorms, park vehicles are fitted with snowplows to clear the road and allow access to the top of the park. For deep snows, a snow blower is used to blow the snow off roadways rather than have it piled on the side of the road.

“Coming in day to day, you never know what the road conditions are going to be and how the mountain is going to look up top,” said Gideon Hughes, maintenance manager for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “One day the weather could start with rain, turn cold and then transition to freezing rain, and then we have to work quickly to get everything salted.”

For the mountain’s animal habitat keepers, winter preparations begin months in advance as they ready the resident black bears for their winter slumber. This includes carefully monitoring the bears’ diets and gradually increasing their fat supply in late summer and early fall, before limiting their food during winter, a process that mimics natural fluctuations a bear would experience in the wild. Grandfather’s bears go into torpor, or light sleep, in the winter.

“The bears do not go through a typical hibernation, per se,” said Christie Tipton, animal habitats curator for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “It is not uncommon to see one of the bears sleepily wandering around the habitat during the winter, whereas the otters are actually more active in the winter and sometimes like to dig tunnels in their habitat after a snowfall.”

Harsh winter conditions can sometimes freeze the animals’ water supply, but park staff members are diligent to break up any ice that may form over water sources inside the habitats and ensure that lines that supply heat to these water sources remain operational.

No matter the conditions, Grandfather’s habitat staff has to ensure that the bears, elk, eagles, cougars and otters have access to food and water during the winter, even if the habitats are inaccessible by car and the keepers need to hike up the mountain in the snow or ice to get to the animals.

A number of park staff are responsible for measuring and recording weather totals at the top of the mountain, Wilson Center for Nature Discovery and Entrance Gate.

“We are very intentional about weather measurements taken on the mountain and do everything in our power to take these observations at the same time every day, regardless of how extreme the weather may be, in order to maintain consistency in the data,” said John Caveny, director of education and natural resources for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.

Staff tasked with recording the weather measure rain totals and snow depth in designated locations and calculate snow melt-to-water equivalents.

“High-wind events will often blow all of the snow off the designated site at the top of the mountain or cause rain totals to be misleading,” Caveny said. “By taking measurements at the bottom, middle and top of the mountain and comparing them to each other, we can get a big-picture view of how different the weather can be across these different gradients. Through the long-term collection of this data, we build a picture of what the specific climate of Grandfather Mountain is.”

Mountain staffers also maintain the park’s trail system to keep it accessible during the winter, although it is not uncommon for some of the rockier trails, such as Black Rock and the Grandfather Trail, to close due to the formation of ice.

Trail maintenance picks up in the fall, according to H. Patton III, natural resource management specialist for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.

“If we don’t clean drainages well in the fall and make the necessary removals, then the winter destroys trails and makes them inaccessible,” Patton said.

Hikers should be prepared to encounter ice any time the trails are open during the winter months and even into early spring.

The winter season is generally quieter for visitors to Grandfather Mountain, with more opportunities for magical mile-high experiences. Cold temperatures bring clearer views — and even the chance to see the Charlotte skyline more than 80 miles away some days. The Wilson Center for Nature Discovery offers a dozen interactive exhibits, a film about Grandfather’s history and ecology in an ADA-accessible theater and homemade soups, burgers and wraps at Mildred’s Grill.

During winter, people should contact the park at 828-733-4337 or visit grandfather.com to learn about the day’s conditions and opening status. There are days when all or portions of the mountain are closed because of adverse conditions.