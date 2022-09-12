Parkway to host annual commemoration of battle

GILLESPIE GAP – The National Park Service will host the annual Overmountain Victory Celebration on the grounds of the Museum of North Carolina Minerals at Milepost 331 on the Blue Ridge Parkway Sept. 15-17.

The living history encampment celebrates the crossing of the Blue Ridge Mountains by the Overmountain Men on their way to a battle with British forces at Kings Mountain that turned the tide of the Revolutionary War in America’s favor.

In the fall of 1780, during the Revolutionary War, the American fight for independence was struggling. British Major Patrick Ferguson demanded allegiance to the King of England from the people living in the Carolina backcountry and the Appalachians. Referred to as the Overmountain area, these settlements were west of, or "over" the Appalachian Mountains. At that time, this was the boundary dividing the 13 American colonies from the western frontier. The Overmountain area included parts of North Carolina, Virginia, and what is now Tennessee.

School Days from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 15 and 16 are open to local school and home school groups by reservation. School Days activities are available with groups rotating between 25-minute stations featuring elements of colonial life and the story of the Overmountain Men. To make a reservation for a school group, email blri_info@nps.gov.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, the encampment is open to the public beginning at 10 a.m. Guests are invited to stroll through the encampment, take part in various demonstrations and visit with re-enactors.

Additional scheduled presentations include:

10:30 a.m: A Period Exposition on the Science of Gunpowder - Attend a lecture by a volunteer in the character of English chemist and natural philosopher Joseph Priestly regarding the science of gunpowder.

11:30 a.m.: Taverns - Historian and author Michael Hardy will discuss the importance of taverns in the social, political and travel lives of colonial America.

12:30 p.m.: Medicinal Plants - Remedies for sickness, injuries and other ailments were found in the plants of the forests, fields and gardens of the Colonial era.

The event concludes Saturday evening with candlelight encampment tours from 7-9 p.m.

For more information about the Overmountain Victory Celebration, visit https://bit.ly/32GPxkA.