Partnership to address unmet health needs

“These statewide efforts will provide a more robust link between the behavioral health system, the medical community and providers of services that address non-medical drivers of health in historically marginalized communities,” said Victor Armstrong, director of the Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services.

The partnership with UPOH also will address social determinants of health by offering counseling to those dealing with the financial uncertainty posed by potential eviction or termination of utilities and by assisting community members in coordinating with social services and other supports, especially those involved in the COVID-19 response.

A key component of this initiative will be engaging with peer support organizations and Historically Underutilized Businesses representing communities who have been hard hit by the pandemic. Peer support specialists, who are individuals with lived experience, play a uniquely impactful role in behavioral health recovery and improved health outcomes. Peer-led organizations are well-positioned to integrate into and enhance existing NCDHHS efforts such as the Hope4NC Helpline (855-587-3463) and Community Health Worker Initiative.

This work is supported by Coronavirus Relief Funds and individuals will begin receiving services this month. More information on NCDHHS’ COVID-19 response can be found at covid19.ncdhhs.gov. Additional background on UPOH is available at upoh.org.