Partnership to expand the number of teachers in North Carolina

HICKORY – Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) and Lenoir-Rhyne University (LRU) launched a new partnership on June 1 to expand the number of teachers in North Carolina.

Students and alumni from ECSU will have priority admission to LRU's Master of Arts of Teaching degree which they can complete online at their own pace and with a 10-20% tuition discount depending on the number of people enrolled in the program. In addition, LRU will waive application fees to the program.

“African American teachers are underrepresented in schools across our nation, and it’s important that we have a diversified educator workforce that is representative of our student populations,” said ECSU Provost Farrah Ward. “This partnership will help create the next generation of leaders in education while supporting ECSU students and alumni with a rewarding teaching career.”

“This collaboration between Elizabeth City State University and Lenoir-Rhyne creates a seamless pathway for students to achieve a master’s degree in teaching while serving in the classroom,” said Amy Wood, assistant provost and dean of The Graduate School at LRU. “The agreement ensures that we recruit and prepare the next generation of teachers through a high-quality pathway that diversifies and strengthens the education workforce.”

The aster of Arts of Teaching program is a 100% online, self-paced degree. Students can complete the 34 credits required for a teaching license in math, science, English, social studies, physical education and music in as little as 12 months.

“We’re excited to offer an interactive, online classroom environment that offers a convenient class schedule,” said Sharon Raynor, dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences. “That makes this program ideal for working adults who may need to stay in this region. They can leverage the resources at both universities. We can help you with your application, financial aid and provide face-to-face faculty support to help you be successful in pursuing a master’s degree, as well as a teaching license.”