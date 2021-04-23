Partnership to help mark Burke as tourist destination

Burke County Tourism Development Authority announced on Thursday that they have partnered with Catawba Brewing Co. to create a promotion that will further Burke County’s position as a tourist destination.
CBC held a special event at its North Green Street location to announce the partnership.
Ashley Bunner, the tasting room manager for Catawba Brewing Co. in Morganton, presented the idea in January for Catawba Brewing to partner with the TDA to create a specially labeled beer to help bring more tourism to Burke County. The partnership allowed the two organizations to create a throwback labeled Farmer Ted, a popular Catawba beer, to have a special BCTDA label printed on the bottom of the can.
Ed Phillips, director of the Burke County Tourism Authority, discussed how the idea of the partnership became a reality.
“Ashley came to us at the Tourism Development Authority and said that they were creating a throwback labeled Farmer Ted with a commemorative can, how can we partner with you guys?” Phillips said Thursday. “I said I don’t know, put our logo on the can? So that’s really the truth of the story, that’s kind of how it happened. And from there on out, we’ve been kicking around some ideas on how we can promote this, Burke County and how we can let people know what a fantastic destination we have here.”
Scott Mulwee, chairman of the Tourism Development Authority, also spoke about the collaboration on Tuesday night.
“On behalf of the TDA, I am so proud to be a part of this collaboration,” said Mulwee. “Ashley is tenacious and she came to Ed with a wonderful idea. To take the concept they started with and turn around into what it is today, Ashley and Ed you have done a fantastic job. As a TDA board, we are proud to collaborate with a great brewery. Catawba Brewing is an icon in the industry, being humble.”
The limited edition BCTDA Farmer Ted beer cans are available for purchase in four-packs at Catawba Brewing. These are limited edition cans and it has not been determined how long they will be sold.
Along with the Farmer Ted promotional can logo with the BCTDA, Phillips also shared that they have crafted a new event for customers and tourists to enjoy called the Catawba Valley Ale Trail. The trail from start to finish is listed as followed:
- Blowing Rock Draft House and Brewery in Hickory
- Catawba Brewing Co. in Morganton
- Fonta Flora Brewery in downtown Morganton
- Fonta Flora Brewery at its Whippoorwill location
- Granite Falls Brewing
- Hillman Beer in Old Fort
- Keepers Cut Meadery in Marion
- Liquid Roots Brewing Project in Lenoir
- MicaTown Brewery in Marion
- Olde Hickory Brewing in Hickory
- Sidetracked Brewery in Morganton
- The Levee Brewery & Pub in Valdese
The purpose of the Ale Trail is to allow locals and tourists to experience the craft beer destinations of Catawba Valley. Many of these destinations have been in business for many years.
Co-owned by Billy Pyatt, his wife Jetta and his brother Scott Pyatt, the brewery has been in business since 1999. Billy Pyatt spoke at the event and discussed how Catawba Brewing Co. began and how they got to where they are now as a business.
“In 1994, Jetta bought me a home beer kit,” Billy said. “I opened up that package and it had a five gallon jug inside and I said, 'Wow, this is cool,' and she said back to me, 'You can now make your own beer.'
"I became obsessed with what you can make with four simple ingredients and how much variety you can get out of them. I started messing around and writing my own recipes and making a few beers that you couldn’t get anywhere else like Brown Bear Brown Ale. Scott and I made that when we were still homebrewers.
“This is all because Burke County gave us an opportunity. Later on, when we needed to expand, we found this building here in downtown Morganton and folks of the city, friends that I am seeing here tonight have really helped me for a number of years. When we started renovating this area it was sort of just a boarded up ugly building but slowly but surely over time with the assistance of a lot of people ... the customers that came in here, the city, the county, that supported us everywhere we turned and our own dedication of my family and our employees, we were able to turn this building that’s now something pretty doggone special.”
For more information on Catawba Brewing or the TDA promotional Farmer Ted beer, visit catawbabrewing.com. For more information on the Catawba Valley Ale Trail, visit discoverburkecounty.com.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.