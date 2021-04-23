Partnership to help mark Burke as tourist destination

The purpose of the Ale Trail is to allow locals and tourists to experience the craft beer destinations of Catawba Valley. Many of these destinations have been in business for many years.

Co-owned by Billy Pyatt, his wife Jetta and his brother Scott Pyatt, the brewery has been in business since 1999. Billy Pyatt spoke at the event and discussed how Catawba Brewing Co. began and how they got to where they are now as a business.

“In 1994, Jetta bought me a home beer kit,” Billy said. “I opened up that package and it had a five gallon jug inside and I said, 'Wow, this is cool,' and she said back to me, 'You can now make your own beer.'

"I became obsessed with what you can make with four simple ingredients and how much variety you can get out of them. I started messing around and writing my own recipes and making a few beers that you couldn’t get anywhere else like Brown Bear Brown Ale. Scott and I made that when we were still homebrewers.