 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Parts of E. Union, N. Green to close daily for work
0 comments
top story
City of Morganton

Parts of E. Union, N. Green to close daily for work

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
042521-mnh-news-roadconstruction-p1

This map provided by the city of Morganton shows planned road construction closures of East Union and North Green streets in downtown this week.

 City of Morganton

City of Morganton crews will be closing the 100 block of East Union Street in downtown from Monday through Friday from approximately 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day to perform construction on the traffic islands surrounding the historic Burke County courthouse square.

The lane of North Green Street closest to the courthouse square, beginning at its intersection with East Meeting Street, also will be closed.

When crews are finished working each day, they will reopen the 100 block of East Union and the lane of North Green until resuming work the following day. Drivers should plan their daily drive accordingly and avoid attempting to drive on the 100 block of East Union during construction hours.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The construction work is part of the ongoing renovations to the courthouse square. Crews are only performing work on the traffic islands on East Union currently, but also will renovate the traffic islands on the East Meeting side of the courthouse square at a later date. More information on that work will be shared before it is performed.

The renovations to the islands surrounding the courthouse square will have two major benefits:

Creating angled parking on North Green Street — the left turn only lane will be removed and additional angled parking spaces will be created. The change will increase the parking spaces available on North Green by 11. It will also create two new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant spaces on South Sterling Street.

Crosswalks will be shortened between eight feet and 15 feet, depending on the location, creating safer pedestrian crosswalks by decreasing the distance pedestrians need to walk to cross the busy streets.

For more information, contact the Morganton Main Street Office at 828-438-5252.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert