Parts of E. Union, N. Green to close daily for work

City of Morganton crews will be closing the 100 block of East Union Street in downtown from Monday through Friday from approximately 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day to perform construction on the traffic islands surrounding the historic Burke County courthouse square.

The lane of North Green Street closest to the courthouse square, beginning at its intersection with East Meeting Street, also will be closed.

When crews are finished working each day, they will reopen the 100 block of East Union and the lane of North Green until resuming work the following day. Drivers should plan their daily drive accordingly and avoid attempting to drive on the 100 block of East Union during construction hours.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The construction work is part of the ongoing renovations to the courthouse square. Crews are only performing work on the traffic islands on East Union currently, but also will renovate the traffic islands on the East Meeting side of the courthouse square at a later date. More information on that work will be shared before it is performed.

The renovations to the islands surrounding the courthouse square will have two major benefits: