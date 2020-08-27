Passion for reading key to lifetime of learning - Burke County Notebook

Before meeting Jane Cantwell in the Catawba Meadows parking lot, I knew she was from Russia, a country that has fascinated me since I read my first Russian novel. I wanted to know more about life in Russia. I was also curious about her not-very-Russian-sounding name.
In subsequent walks with her, here is some of what I learned.
Evgueniia Gorfinkel, age 23, left the Soviet Union (now Russia) 29 years ago and flew to the United States alone.
“By yourself?” I asked. “How did you have the courage?”
She laughed. “I was very young.”
When I asked about her favorite authors, she immediately said, “William Blake.” She thought carefully before naming several, including Shakespeare, Dickens, T.S. Eliot, Pushkin and Dante.
“The poetry of the ‘Divine Comedy’ is amazing, even in translation,” she added. “I would love to know Italian.”
I was surprised her favorites were not more contemporary and/or more Russian.
In her home, she explained, was a free-standing floor-to-ceiling bookcase with locked glass doors, filled with her father’s prized books. Though both parents worked in factories, her father worked in one since having to quit school at 14.
“He especially valued books. If he knew a special complete edition of classics would be on sale, he lined up early in the morning outside the bookstore.”
When she was 11 or 12, he offered her the key. She was thrilled. She began reading.
She had a great-uncle who also loved the classics, a journalist, imprisoned for 10 years in one of Stalin’s labor camps. While in camp, he shared a bunk with a British gentleman, with whom he discussed literature.
During the general amnesty following Stalin’s death, the family discovered the uncle’s “crime.” Someone had overheard him say, “The Germans must be cold,” and accused him of sympathizing with the enemy.
After release, he translated “unacceptable” books, typing them on a manual typewriter and putting them in cardboard folders to share with family and friends.
One of these, “The Scarlet Pimpernel,” told a story of a chivalrous gentleman who rescued nobility from the guillotine during the French Revolution, a story authorities deemed too sympathetic to the enemies.
After his release, her uncle came from Moscow to Yekaterinburg, where he taught her English.
“He loved Shakespeare and Oscar Wilde,” Jane said. “He had a photographic memory and wanted me to memorize pages and pages of English text, look up every word and come back the next time and know all the words.” Her first English words included extricate, quandary and ebony, not the most practical words, she discovered later.
In Yekaterinburg at Sverdlovsk Pedagogical Institute, Jane majored in German and minored in English. When she learned that Dr. Suzanne Sklar from America was coming to her school, she found the news “unbelievable...a foreigner in our midst!”
The class was offered for English majors. Jane was not one, but applied anyway.
“I had to. It was a seminar on William Blake.”
When she walked into class, she heard an unfamiliar Midwestern accent. If this is English, she thought, I don’t speak it. The more she listened and took notes, the better she understood.
Before Sklar returned to America, she gave Jane “The Complete Poems of Blake,” a “treasure,” Jane still has.
In her junior year, Jane obtained a research grant to travel to Moscow to research her junior thesis on the style and influences of Lion Feuchtwanger, a German history writer. She discovered a book existed in the reserve room that had influenced Feuchtwanger’s work, a book she’d never been allowed to read.
She requested it from the librarian, who frowned and asked her to write her reasons for wanting the book.
An hour later, Jane got the book. She “read and read” until the library closed. “The next day I didn’t touch other books. I read the whole book from front to back though I skipped a few ‘begats.’”
The whole book was a 1904 edition of The Bible in German, a book on the Forbidden List of the Soviet Union, an atheist society.
“You could hear the Bible only in church,” she said. “If you went to a Russian church, the KGB took note of the fact.”
In 1990 she received a letter from Shimer College, the small liberal arts school where Professor Sklar taught, asking if she wanted to apply for an international student scholarship.
She’d never been outside Russia and feared “The Iron Curtain could close again at any moment.” She filled out a college application, wrote an essay on Blake, and was accepted. She waited a year and a half for a visa.
Shortly after arriving, she chose a first name easier for Americans. At Shimer College she met her future husband, Kent Cantwell.
She earned her second undergraduate degree from Shimer College and a master’s from the University of Chicago. After working at Illinois’s College of Lake County for six years, she was offered a job at Western Piedmont Community College, where she has taught since. Presently she teaches English and American literature, philosophy and composition at the college.
“I love to garden, hike, run, and lift weights in Cross Fit,” she writes on the college website. “I have a wonderful husband and two college-age children who make me appreciate every day how lucky I am.”
Her passionate stories of her family, though, make it clear she hasn’t forgotten her other life. And her teaching philosophy reflects the lingering impact of the years of “forbidden” books.
“I enjoy designing assignments that challenge students’ assumptions,” she says. “I love teaching students to think.”
Maggie McKinney is a member of Morganton Writers Group.
