Pastor, educator, coach remembered on birthday anniversary

Jan. 18 will mark the 96th anniversary of the birth of local legend, pastor and educator, the Rev. W. Flemon Dubois McIntosh Jr., or “Reverend Mac” as he was affectionately known throughout the community. He lived in Morganton from 1949 until his death in 2016.
For more than 40 years, he served Burke County Public Schools as an educator, administrator and coach, and became the pastor of Green Street Presbyterian Church, a congregation he served for nearly five decades. In addition to these official roles in the community, McIntosh earned a reputation as a champion for civil rights and inter-denominational cooperation and a mentor to countless Burke County residents, from underprivileged children to prominent pastors and community leaders.
McIntosh was born Jan. 18, 1926, in Bennettsville, South Carolina. The only son of a well-known Baptist minister, McIntosh spent his youth participating in neighborhood athletics and recreating his father’s sermons in an arbor behind his family home.
After a brief stint in the US Army and earning his bachelor’s degree from Johnson C. Smith University, McIntosh moved to Morganton to teach math and coach football at Olive Hill High School. In his early years at Olive Hill, he met the love of his life, Morganton native Nettie McGimpsey. He often said meeting McGimpsey was the moment he knew he would not be moving back to South Carolina.
“My mother was my father’s best asset and best advocate,” said Willette McIntosh, the Rev. McIntosh’s daughter. “She was a force of nature on her own and was filled with what we came to call ‘quiet strength.’”
Flemon and Nettie married in 1951 and spent more than 60 years making their lives together in Morganton until her death in 2014. During those years, McIntosh developed a reputation as a prophetic gospel preacher, a premier educator, a legendary football coach and a tireless advocate for racial and social justice.
“He was a man of extraordinary wisdom,” said the Rev. Dr. Tom Bland, senior minister of First Baptist Church. “He was a leader in the African American community and a champion for desegregation not only in the schools, but in the community as a whole.”
According to Bland, one of the great legacies Rev. McIntosh left behind was this holistic approach to his faith.
“He sought to preach to whole gospel,” Bland said. “He saw the gospel as an equal opportunity offender whether the issue was a social issue or a personal moral issue, he would be unsparing in his fidelity to the truthfulness of the text.”
According to Bland, McIntosh’s work as a preacher, social advocate, educator and community leader were all connected to his faith. He said that McIntosh had the rare ability to integrate his faith into every area of his life, and that he taught and modeled this approach to faith in every sphere of his influence.
According to family sources, this understanding of Christianity inspired his work to bring desegregation to Burke County schools, inspire thousands through his weekly columns in The News Herald and his “Moments of Inspiration” broadcast on WMNC/WQXX and become a fixture for more than 30 years in the Freedom High School stadium press box “on the banks of the majestic Catawba river.”
As pastor of Green Street Presbyterian Church, McIntosh became a fixture in Morganton’s community of faith. An unflinching advocate of interdenominational cooperation, Rev. Mac was instrumental in the formation of the Burke County Ministers’ Conference and the Morganton Area Ministerial Alliance. He also helped organize the annual Community Thanksgiving Service, which continues to this day in his memory.
McIntosh died in his home on NC 126 June 2, 2016, after a lengthy battle with major health issues. According to family members, he left behind a legacy of faith and action that will continue to inspire long after his passing.
“What I most admire about my father is that he faithfully did what God called him to do,” said the Rev. Willie McIntosh III, Rev. McIntosh’s son. “He always taught and lived the principle that a minister’s work begins outside the pulpit, so he used his talents and skills to fulfill his calling wherever he went — in the classroom, on the football field, on the radio and every day on the streets of the city.”
Willette McIntosh added that the way of life her father taught and modeled continues to impact her on an almost daily basis.
“Daddy’s legacy, as well as Mama’s, meet me daily because I see it in the faces and hear it in the voices of the people they reached, taught and loved,” she said. “I can’t frame anything in my life without referring to the influences from and the blessing of my parents and grandparents. Every ingredient I possess and use came from them.”
Bland shared McIntosh’s impact as well.
“We wanted to be at our best when we were around Rev. McIntosh,” he said. “He called forth the best in all of us and invited us to examine unflinchingly that which about us was less than good. In that regard, he really was a prophet.”
Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson remembers the unique impact Rev. McIntosh had on promoting unity and understanding within the community.
“He could bring religion, common sense and humor all together,” he said. “He made people feel at ease when they were having troubles, and it allowed for reasonable conversations to go on in the county. He had credibility with everyone in the community.”
Thompson recalled leaning on Rev. McIntosh’s peacemaking abilities more than once while serving as a county commissioner in the 1990s.
“He is missed every day in this community, and we appreciate him for the time we had him,” he said.
McIntosh’s son also reflected on his father’s legacy.
“The biggest lesson I learned from my father is you have to be faithful to do whatever God calls you to do,” Willie McIntosh III said. “That’s a lesson for all of us.”