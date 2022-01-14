Pastor, educator, coach remembered on birthday anniversary

Willette McIntosh added that the way of life her father taught and modeled continues to impact her on an almost daily basis.

“Daddy’s legacy, as well as Mama’s, meet me daily because I see it in the faces and hear it in the voices of the people they reached, taught and loved,” she said. “I can’t frame anything in my life without referring to the influences from and the blessing of my parents and grandparents. Every ingredient I possess and use came from them.”

Bland shared McIntosh’s impact as well.

“We wanted to be at our best when we were around Rev. McIntosh,” he said. “He called forth the best in all of us and invited us to examine unflinchingly that which about us was less than good. In that regard, he really was a prophet.”

Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson remembers the unique impact Rev. McIntosh had on promoting unity and understanding within the community.

“He could bring religion, common sense and humor all together,” he said. “He made people feel at ease when they were having troubles, and it allowed for reasonable conversations to go on in the county. He had credibility with everyone in the community.”