Pastor publishes book inspired by biblical prophet

A Morganton pastor has published a book drawing on biblical wisdom, as well as his personal experiences with grief to offer hope to those who are suffering.

“Grief and Glory in Lamentations” by Dr. Danny Emory, senior pastor of Hopewell Baptist Church, examines the biblical theme of lament through the writings of the prophet Jeremiah. Emory wrote the book to encourage Christians to allow themselves space to grieve, but also to show how trusting Christ in the process can bring hope and healing through the grief.

“I wrote it for two reasons,” Emory said. “First, I wrote it out of a sense of personal pain. I’ve had some things happen in my personal life that have caused me to have some grief. The second reason I wrote it was because I’ve watched people down through the years in my ministry go through all types of grief.”

Through the years, Emory said that his experiences losing three grandchildren and enduring setbacks and trials in ministry caused him to walk through a season of grief. During the time, he turned to the biblical book of Lamentations for comfort and began writing down some of his thoughts.