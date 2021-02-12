Pastor recounts COVID-19 battle

For the Rev. W. Larry Thompson, pastor of Silver Creek Baptist Church, Dec. 31 was the day COVID-19 made the jump from being a shared cultural experience bombarding him on the news every night to a personal reality for him and his wife.
Thompson and his wife, Emily, contracted the virus that causes COVID-19 while hosting their son and family during the Christmas holiday. Thompson said the family had tested negative before the trip, but a few days after arriving, his grandson began coughing.
“He has asthma,” he said. “He has an inhaler, and he started using it. It was no different than usual.”
Soon afterward, however, Thompson began coughing and having trouble breathing. He thought it was bronchitis, which he often deals with during the winter months. However, after they returned home, his son’s family all tested positive for the virus. This prompted Thompson and his wife to get tested the next day.
He and his wife experienced flu-like symptoms for several days, such as coughing, fever, chills, body aches and severe energy loss. He said that the loss of energy was the most debilitating symptom for him.
“It felt like something was attacking the inside of my body,” Thompson explained. “It completely zapped my energy level. I am just now getting back to normal.”
Still, Thompson believes he and his wife were fortunate to experience mild cases.
“While we were in quarantine, we lost a dear friend to COVID,” he said. “She had been practicing the three W's, but was still diagnosed with COVID. Her husband recently got out of the hospital after almost a month. It is so hard to understand why the virus is so deadly and different for each individual.”
County toll
Over the past three months, thousands of Burke County residents, including dozens of clergy members, have had to wrestle with the disease’s deadly and uncertain nature. Among the 68 Southern Baptist churches in the county, at least 11 pastors have battled the virus personally, while many other clergy and church members have experienced its effects on their families.
“This COVID virus is real!” Thompson insisted. “People need to take it seriously, practice the three W's and get vaccinated!”
Last week, he and his wife received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Silver Creek Baptist Church has been cautious with the virus since the pandemic began more than 10 months ago.
“We have practiced the three W’s established by the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention),” he said. “We only have a Sunday morning worship service with social distancing, wearing a mask, providing hand sanitizer. We have no choir and do not use hymnals. We keep the doors open and dismiss by row.”
Thompson said his own battle with COVID-19 has served as a potent reminder of the importance of staying vigilant.
“It has made me realize how important continuing these efforts are to minimizing the spread of the virus,” he said.
Back to normal
Thompson looks forward to a time when he will be able to conduct worship services as he did before the pandemic. Still, he cautions against rushing the return to pre-COVID-19 norms.
“It is going to take time for people to feel comfortable coming back to group settings,” he said. “We need to respect their feelings and keep in constant contact with them during the coming days.”
Thompson said that finding innovative ways to minister to people will continue to be the key to helping people hold onto their faith and stay safe during the pandemic. He has relied more heavily on phone calls, emails and text messages than at any point in his career. Still, he believes that despite the present challenges, people and churches will continue to endure.
“The Bible assures me that God is still in control, and we must rely on him for our strength,” Thompson said. “We just keep trusting that God is in control and he has the answers.”