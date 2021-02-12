Pastor recounts COVID-19 battle

Still, Thompson believes he and his wife were fortunate to experience mild cases.

“While we were in quarantine, we lost a dear friend to COVID,” he said. “She had been practicing the three W's, but was still diagnosed with COVID. Her husband recently got out of the hospital after almost a month. It is so hard to understand why the virus is so deadly and different for each individual.”

County toll

Over the past three months, thousands of Burke County residents, including dozens of clergy members, have had to wrestle with the disease’s deadly and uncertain nature. Among the 68 Southern Baptist churches in the county, at least 11 pastors have battled the virus personally, while many other clergy and church members have experienced its effects on their families.

“This COVID virus is real!” Thompson insisted. “People need to take it seriously, practice the three W's and get vaccinated!”

Last week, he and his wife received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Silver Creek Baptist Church has been cautious with the virus since the pandemic began more than 10 months ago.