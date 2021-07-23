Pastor retires after 33 years serving congregation, community

In addition to these professional accomplishments, Arndt demonstrates a deep love for and dedication to his church family.

“One of his favorite things is to be able to hold the new babies born into our church family,” Arrowood said. “After being at the church for 33 years, he has held babies that are now having babies of their own. To watch them grow and become new members in the family, serving the Lord, has been a great pleasure to him.”

Carolyn Yoder, a longtime member, said she couldn’t imagine the last 33 years of her life without Pastor Ron’s faithful presence.

“He has been there for my family when my husband had back surgery, when my parents passed away, when my best friend committed suicide and many other difficult times,” Yoder said. “He was also there to help me celebrate the birth of my grandchildren and helped me serve at East Burke Christian Ministries as we reached out to serve the community with food and other needs.”

Arrowood shared how Pastor Ron helped see her through some of the most challenging moments of her life as well.