Pastor retires after 33 years serving congregation, community

HILDEBRAN — When First Baptist Church of Hildebran first called the Rev. Ron Arndt to be their senior pastor, Ronald Reagan was president, a gallon of gas cost 90 cents and the No. 1 song on the radio was “Hold Onto the Nights” by Richard Marx.
This Sunday, Arndt, affectionately known to church and community members as “Pastor Ron,” will retire after 33 years of faithful service to the church and to Burke County.
“Pastor Ron has served our church and community for 33 years,” church secretary Kendra Arrowood said. “Our church has grown with new membership and outreach ministries in the community under his leadership.”
Arndt grew up in the Sherrills Ford area of Catawba County. In 1971, at the age of 25, he felt the call into full-time ministry. He attended Gardner Webb University and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, earning a Masters of Divinity in Religious Education from Southeastern. Before answering the call to First Baptist Hildebran, he served at Ephesus Baptist Church in Spring Hope, Homestead Heights Baptist Church in Durham and McAdenville Baptist Church in McAdenville.
Arndt has brought growth and a culture of service to First Baptist Hildebran over the past 33 years, according to Arrowood. The church has added many new members, new ministries and new outreach programs. Additionally, Arndt led the church to construct a $2 million “Christian Life Center” on the church’s campus. Arrowood said many members were anxious about taking on such a large debt, but through Arndt’s leadership and the faithful giving of church members, they paid off the debt early.
In addition to these professional accomplishments, Arndt demonstrates a deep love for and dedication to his church family.
“One of his favorite things is to be able to hold the new babies born into our church family,” Arrowood said. “After being at the church for 33 years, he has held babies that are now having babies of their own. To watch them grow and become new members in the family, serving the Lord, has been a great pleasure to him.”
Carolyn Yoder, a longtime member, said she couldn’t imagine the last 33 years of her life without Pastor Ron’s faithful presence.
“He has been there for my family when my husband had back surgery, when my parents passed away, when my best friend committed suicide and many other difficult times,” Yoder said. “He was also there to help me celebrate the birth of my grandchildren and helped me serve at East Burke Christian Ministries as we reached out to serve the community with food and other needs.”
Arrowood shared how Pastor Ron helped see her through some of the most challenging moments of her life as well.
“Pastor Ron has been someone that I have looked up to and trusted,” she said. “He was there for me in one of the worst times in my life when my son passed away at 16. I asked him to preach at the burial service, and he never hesitated. He was honored that I asked him.”
In retirement, Arndt plans to slow down and enjoy life. He will reside in Hildebran with his wife, Libby, and intends to do some traveling. As Arndt transitions to a new stage of life, however, he has some words of advice for pastors leading churches through these critical moments in history.
“Today’s generation is pulled in many different directions with social media, the many activities available for children, job stress and a host of other issues facing today’s generation,” Arndt said. “An individual or family can watch a church service on social media without any personal contact with the church family. The church family is a place where one builds friendship and fellowship — where one can share their struggles with others and receive encouragement and help.”
Arndt sees this commitment to God, the church and to developing close bonds with a church family as a vital aspect of Christian life. To overcome these challenges, Arndt calls pastors and other church leaders to lean on God’s power and love.
“I would advise young pastors to develop a close personal relationship with God,” Arndt said. “This comes (with) personal prayer and the study of God’s Word.”
He also challenged pastors to continue to preach Biblical truth.
“Preach God’s Word,” Arndt said. “Address the issues your church family is facing, using God’s Word as your guide. God is in control, and even though it seems the world is winning, God has the final say.”