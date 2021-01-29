Pastor retires, plans to continue reconciliation ministry

VALDESE — The Rev. Dr. Kevin Frederick will preach his last sermon as pastor of Waldensian Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Jan. 31, retiring after more than 35 years of full-time pastoral ministry.

Frederick has served the congregation of Waldensian Presbyterian for 13 years, leading the church in a renewed Christian education program, promoting the history and witness of the Waldensians who founded the church and becoming a leading advocate for racial reconciliation in Burke County.

His work in ministry began in 1985 in Oxford, Mississippi. Over the next 22 years, he served churches in northern Mississippi, east Tennessee, and western North Carolina as an associate pastor before answering the call to lead Waldensian Presbyterian in November 2007.

Frederick said that, although he had never served as a senior pastor before coming to Waldensian Presbyterian, he was drawn to the church, in part, because of its unique history. He explained that Waldensian Presbyterian is the only church in his denomination founded by the Waldensians, and during his tenure as pastor, he dedicated significant time to studying and contributing to Waldensian historiography. In 2018, he authored a book detailing the history of the Waldensians titled “With Their Backs Against the Mountains.”