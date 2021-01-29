Pastor retires, plans to continue reconciliation ministry

VALDESE — The Rev. Dr. Kevin Frederick will preach his last sermon as pastor of Waldensian Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Jan. 31, retiring after more than 35 years of full-time pastoral ministry.
Frederick has served the congregation of Waldensian Presbyterian for 13 years, leading the church in a renewed Christian education program, promoting the history and witness of the Waldensians who founded the church and becoming a leading advocate for racial reconciliation in Burke County.
His work in ministry began in 1985 in Oxford, Mississippi. Over the next 22 years, he served churches in northern Mississippi, east Tennessee, and western North Carolina as an associate pastor before answering the call to lead Waldensian Presbyterian in November 2007.
Frederick said that, although he had never served as a senior pastor before coming to Waldensian Presbyterian, he was drawn to the church, in part, because of its unique history. He explained that Waldensian Presbyterian is the only church in his denomination founded by the Waldensians, and during his tenure as pastor, he dedicated significant time to studying and contributing to Waldensian historiography. In 2018, he authored a book detailing the history of the Waldensians titled “With Their Backs Against the Mountains.”
He said pastoral care and Christian education have always been the cornerstones of his ministry. One of his most satisfying accomplishments in ministry was his work on domestic violence. In the mid-’90s, he became increasingly aware of and concerned about domestic violence after reading several articles and books on the subject.
“I remember making a vow to God,” Frederick recounted. “I started working with domestic violence by working at the local shelter, and then that led to addressing domestic violence on a denominational level.”
Frederick drew on his Christian education background to write a biblically based curriculum aimed at curbing domestic violence by identifying Christian principles for relationships.
“I realized that there was nothing we were developing that was addressing the perpetrators,” Frederick said.
The curriculum is designed to teach men the relationship and communication skills they need to break the cycle of abuse in their lives and families.
“It goes through the Scriptures with an eye toward identifying principles of how Christ was in relationship with people,” Frederick said. “It then uses those principles as a means of exploring healthy relationships with male perpetrators.”
Frederick’s curriculum has been used in Presbyterian churches across nations and has been translated into three languages for use across Latin America. He said that, in retirement, he plans to dedicate significant time and energy to teaching the curriculum and training others to teach it.
Healing divisions
In recent years, Frederick also has become a leading proponent of faith-based racial reconciliation in Burke County. In 2017, inspired by the tragic death of Heather Heyer at the “Unite the Right” march in Charlottesville, Virginia, he began an annual multiracial worship service to bring a diverse group of people together in worship. He has worked with Western Piedmont Community College and other community organizations and ministerial networks to address racism and other social issues.
Frederick sees this kind of social action as vital to any ministry.
“There are many Christians who look at faith as something for the sweet by and by,” Frederick explained. “Christ is very clear, though. My read of the Gospels is that Jesus is involved in the kingdom of God right now.”
He added that, in his view, one of the most important aspects of any ministry is working to bring God’s principles of grace, reconciliation and forgiveness into the world.
“There are many ways this works out in a pastor’s relationship with the congregation,” Frederick explained. “But it also works out in our call to be a witness to the world about the love and justice of Jesus.”
The COVID-19 pandemic forced him to cancel the service in 2020; however, Frederick intends to continue his work in this area after retirement.
“I am planning to retire and stay in the Morganton area,” he said. “So my involvement with promoting racial harmony in our community will continue.”
Frederick’s last service at Waldensian Presbyterian will be held virtually at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 31.