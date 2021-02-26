Pastor shares ministry experiences, church founding, community outreach

Editor’s note: During the month of February, in honor of Black History Month, The News Herald is highlighting local African Americans who have dedicated themselves to serving their communities and distinguished themselves as leaders in Burke County or abroad.
The Rev. George Logan, pastor of New Day Christian Church, has served his country, ministered to prison inmates, founded a congregation and helped residents of Burke County through a variety of community organizations and projects.
Logan, a native of Black Mountain, earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial relations at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1986, according to his biography. While at Chapel Hill, he participated in Army ROTC and was later commissioned in the Army as a Chemical Corps officer.
“My father was in the Army, and my brother had also participated in ROTC in college and was commissioned as well,” Logan said. “Apart from these reasons, it was a good reason to bring in extra money during college to help pay for some of my expenses. Plus, it was pretty cool looking official on campus once a week.”
He trained at Fort Bragg and at Fort McClellan in Alabama and served for eight years as a reservist.
“I learned how to pay attention to detail, the necessity of strong leadership and how important teamwork and camaraderie is,” Logan said of his military experience.
Answering the call
While serving in the Army, he sensed God calling him into ministry, according to his biography. He graduated in 1992 from Crenshaw Christian Center Ministry Training Institute in Los Angeles. He said he chose to attend the school because he wanted to learn from the late Dr. Frederick K.C. Price.
“He taught the Bible in a way I’d not quite heard it before,” Logan said. “His teaching of the Bible made God’s word relevant to all areas of my life. I could leave the service and immediately go and apply what I’d learned a few minutes earlier. He was a real game changer in my life.”
While living in Los Angeles, Logan ministered to inmates throughout California and Las Vegas, Nevada, with the New Life for Old Prison Ministry, teaching and preaching the Gospel in jails, prisons and youth camps.
He shared what he learned from prison ministry.
“People are people no matter where they are or what they have done,” Logan said. “They all desired to be loved and known.”
Logan and his family moved to Morganton in the early 1990s, where he founded New Day Christian Church in 1994. The church is at 1023 E. Union St.
“I was inspired to start New Day by a ‘still small voice’ I heard one day while on a routine run in Morganton while visiting my wife’s family,” Logan said.
The nondenominational church has grown significantly in the last 20-plus years and has many outreach programs, including the installation of a community playground on its grounds in 2016. The playground was made possible through a collaboration with the church, the Kate B. Reynolds Foundation and the KaBOOM! organization.
Before the pandemic hit Burke County, the church also hosted the annual Crossover basketball camp for kids during the summer. Logan serves as a teacher for the camp and as a Crossover League mentor.
“I am grateful to God for any growth that has taken place,” Logan said. “We started our ministry with nine people and no permanent building. Our only evidence that we were doing the right thing was that ‘still small voice’ back in the summer of 1992 of God telling me to start a church in Morganton. That voice became the ‘anchor of my soul’ through many challenging times. I have grown mostly by learning to trust God in all things and by coming to the realization that it is God who causes increase. My job is simply to be faithful in what I believe God has called me to do.”
Life of a pastor
He shared what it is like to be a pastor.
“I thoroughly enjoy teaching and seeing people grow,” Logan said. “The most challenging part of ministry for me is seeing people be defeated in their lives because of a ‘lack of knowledge’ and/or unwillingness to practice the teachings that they have received.”
In addition to leading New Day Christian Church, he has continued prison ministry in Morganton.
“I spent close to 20 years teaching Bible studies at Western Youth Corrections, better known as the ‘High Rise,’” Logan said. “I was invited to come in 1994 and stayed until it closed down. I also continued doing some work at the medium-custody unit as well.”
He was awarded a Volunteer of the Year Award from the N.C. Department of Corrections in recognition of his service.
Logan serves on the board of trustees for Montreat College and the board of directors for Burke Hospice and Palliative Care. He also is involved with the Strategic Alliance for Burke Youth, the Critical Male Mentoring Program and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and is a leader for the Iron Sharpening Iron Adult Small Group.
He was recognized by the Rotary Club in Morganton in 2013 with its Man of the Year Award in recognition of his outstanding community service. He also was awarded a doctorate of letters from Montreat in 2020, according to his biography.
Logan and his wife, Kim, have four children and one grandson.
New Day Christian Church is celebrating Black History Month with a special page on its website, newdaycc.com, featuring notable African Americans throughout history.
“Black History Month reminds me of the role Blacks have played in the whole of all of American history,” Logan said. “It makes me proud of my people to know that with all the odds against us, we still found a way to overcome by the grace of God. It is my hope that one day our value and significance will be so recognized by mainstream society that there will no longer be a need for a month to celebrate Black History because of it being so widely taught in our schools.”
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.