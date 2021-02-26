Pastor shares ministry experiences, church founding, community outreach

The nondenominational church has grown significantly in the last 20-plus years and has many outreach programs, including the installation of a community playground on its grounds in 2016. The playground was made possible through a collaboration with the church, the Kate B. Reynolds Foundation and the KaBOOM! organization.

Before the pandemic hit Burke County, the church also hosted the annual Crossover basketball camp for kids during the summer. Logan serves as a teacher for the camp and as a Crossover League mentor.

“I am grateful to God for any growth that has taken place,” Logan said. “We started our ministry with nine people and no permanent building. Our only evidence that we were doing the right thing was that ‘still small voice’ back in the summer of 1992 of God telling me to start a church in Morganton. That voice became the ‘anchor of my soul’ through many challenging times. I have grown mostly by learning to trust God in all things and by coming to the realization that it is God who causes increase. My job is simply to be faithful in what I believe God has called me to do.”

Life of a pastor

He shared what it is like to be a pastor.