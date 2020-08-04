Pastor shares story of religious refugees

The Glorious Return of the Waldenses is the reason the town of Valdese celebrates its founders during the second weekend of August. Some of the members of this religious group escaped persecution in Europe and eventually built a new life here.
Since the Waldensian Festival was cancelled this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Rev. Dr. Kevin Frederick, a local historian and pastor of Waldensian Presbyterian Church in Valdese, is honoring the founders’ memories by sharing the history of their denomination with the media through an interview with Gretchen Lane-Costner, executive director of the Waldensian Heritage Museum. Frederick is in the process of writing a book on Waldensian history called, “With Their Backs Against the Mountains: 850 years of Waldensian Witness.”
“Each August here in Valdese, we focus our attention on the Glorious Return of 1689,” Frederick said. “In 1686, after 12,000 Waldensian men, women and children were burned out of their homes and either imprisoned, converted to Catholicism, or threatened with death, a band of Waldensian men known as ‘The Invincibles’ became guerrilla fighters against the French Army and managed to parlay the release of surviving captives. In an Alpine January, the survivors made their way over ten mountain ranges in deep snow, many with no shoes and adequate clothing, on a 130-mile trek north to Geneva, Switzerland. Nearly 800 died on the journey, and the survivors arrived in Geneva emaciated and nearly frozen.
“In August 1689, a band of 600 Waldensian men fought their way back to their homeland, fighting off French troops. Within a month, they arrived at the most defensible position in the Waldensian Valleys at Basiglia, on an outcrop of rocky ledges called, "La Quattro Denti," or The Four Teeth, named for their jutting appearance on the mountainside. The Waldensian defenders lived on that mountainside all winter long, while French troops wintered in nearby Pinerola. In April, the French returned with several thousand more Savoyard troops and surrounded the Waldensians. The combined French armies, numbering 5,000, gathered on the night of May 12, 1690, to attack the next morning.
“Miraculously, the Waldensians, under the leadership of pastor and soldier Henri Arnaud, escaped that night under the cover of heavy fog and were not detected until the next day, when they were spotted by the French, five miles away on a ridge, to shortly retake their homelands. What was so glorious about this return was not only the bravery, military skill and sheer grit and fortitude of the small army of Waldensian men, but also the clear indicators of the providential hand of God. When we celebrate the Glorious Return, we honor those brave men and give glory to the special relationship they had with God, their protector.
“As I studied Waldensian history over the years, reading and researching many books and documents, several things stood out for me, starting with the fact that the Waldensian story is 850 years in the making, yet within church history, that witness of faith is often acknowledged with little more than a footnote in Reformed Church history. The Waldensian history remains a thrill to explore, even though 90 percent of the books written about it are written in Italian or French. The Waldensian movement is the oldest Reformed Church witness that survived to the dawn of the Reformation, reaching back to 1178 A.D. A decade ago, local church historian, John Bleynat, identified 33 separate Waldensian persecutions which occurred from the 12th to the 19th century. I would add that during WWII, the Nazis sought to burn and destroy Waldensian communities in the Italian Alps that were part of the resistance movement against Fascism and Nazism. As I explored their history, I uncovered the names of famous historical figures who impacted the Waldensian story, such as Louis XIV, Oliver Cromwell, John Milton, Napoleon Bonaparte, Giuseppe Garibaldi, Benito Mussolini, as well as a host of other less notable individuals. Another major event entered the annals of Waldensian History in 2015 when the Roman Catholic Church acknowledged its role in seeking to destroy a legitimate branch of the Universal Church of Jesus Christ, and Pope Francis asked the Waldensian Moderator for forgiveness.
“The Waldensian story continues as we write a new chapter on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. From past into present, God continues to guide these people and their faith into new directions and challenges. We invite all to learn more, and to become part of this ever unfolding story of faith.”
For more information on Waldensian history, contact the Waldensian Heritage Museum 828-874-1111 or museum@waldensianpresbyterian.org. The museum, located at 208 S. Rodoret Street in Valdese, is currently closed to the public, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
