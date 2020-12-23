Pastor shares tips for healthy, happy New Year

The beginning of a new year is the perfect time to reflect on our lives and think about how we can be happier and healthier.

As we look back on 2020, many of us are still healing from grief and loss. Some of us might be grieving the loss of a job, our routine or social connections. Our grief might come from not being able to visit loved ones because of health concerns, or because we have lost someone close to us. We may also be grieving over missed opportunities to make cherished memories in the rituals that mark our lives, like weddings, graduations and funerals.

It's natural to want to gather and comfort one another during this challenging time. Humans were created for relationships and during times of crisis, we need our support systems more than ever. The loss of our sense of community has been especially challenging for us all.

As we near 2021, the Rev. Dr. Donald Gray, pastor of Mount Sinai Church in Catawba, offers the following tips to help you stay safe, healthy and happy: