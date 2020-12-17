Pastors gather with hospital workers to pray ahead of vaccine

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Rev. Marty Bess of Morganton’s Grace Baptist Church was the first of those.

“Father God, thank you for these health care workers,” Bess prayed. “Thank you for their sacrifices and their efforts. We ask you to protect them as they work to help and protect us. The doctors, the nurses, all of those who assist and do all of the work here at the hospital, bless them, as well as the patients. We ask your healing touch to be upon them. Lord, we ask you for a remedy for this pandemic. Lord, we ask you for all the provisions that are needed to meet all the needs.

“We pray that you’ll bless (the health care workers) mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually, and that you’ll bless the hospital financially and meet every need. Lord, touch us all and draw us close together to look up to you during these times.”

Thomas Eure, CHS Blue Ridge’s senior vice president of corporate services and general counsel, also spoke to the small crowd. He told those gathered that the Morganton hospital has about 27 COVID-19 patients.

After the time of prayer, Eure said the support of the community and of the area’s faith leaders is critically important to maintaining the determination and morale the hospital needs during a trying time, and especially during the holidays.