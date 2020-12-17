Pastors gather with hospital workers to pray ahead of vaccine

Hours before the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Burke County were set to be administered, members of the local health care and church communities prayed over the situation.
Employees of Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, area pastors and community members showing their support encircled the upper level of the parking deck at the Morganton hospital on Thursday afternoon.
The prayer circle included more than 30 people in all — some in scrubs, some in business attire, some dressed more casually — and was guided by the Rev. Robby Smith, director of missions for the Catawba River Baptist Association, an organization binding together dozens of local churches in united missions.
“We wanted to pray for our health care workers because they’re so stressed,” Smith said. “They’re doing things that we can’t do. We’re pastors, and we do what we can do from the spiritual area, but we need to be supporting one another. This is one way we can do that for them.
“We had several (more) pastors who would have been here, but they work full-time jobs during the day and pastor on the weekends. So, they couldn’t be here, but they shared that they wished they could. But we want people to know that there’s grace and hope in Christ, and that there’s people here who support what they’re doing.”
Smith opened the prayer circle with a supportive statement to those in attendance and closed it with a verse of “Amazing Grace” and another short prayer. In between that, half a dozen area church pastors offered up prayers.
The Rev. Marty Bess of Morganton’s Grace Baptist Church was the first of those.
“Father God, thank you for these health care workers,” Bess prayed. “Thank you for their sacrifices and their efforts. We ask you to protect them as they work to help and protect us. The doctors, the nurses, all of those who assist and do all of the work here at the hospital, bless them, as well as the patients. We ask your healing touch to be upon them. Lord, we ask you for a remedy for this pandemic. Lord, we ask you for all the provisions that are needed to meet all the needs.
“We pray that you’ll bless (the health care workers) mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually, and that you’ll bless the hospital financially and meet every need. Lord, touch us all and draw us close together to look up to you during these times.”
Thomas Eure, CHS Blue Ridge’s senior vice president of corporate services and general counsel, also spoke to the small crowd. He told those gathered that the Morganton hospital has about 27 COVID-19 patients.
After the time of prayer, Eure said the support of the community and of the area’s faith leaders is critically important to maintaining the determination and morale the hospital needs during a trying time, and especially during the holidays.
“It is a time of season where so many people celebrate different sorts of holidays during the Christmas season,” Eure said. “For our team, who’s here 24 hours, seven days a week, it means everything in the world to them when they can’t be with their families — we consider ourselves a family here. So, to have the spiritual support from the community to come out with these leaders of their faith communities and say, ‘We just want you to know we’re supportive of you and we care about you,’ it just means everything to these folks working 12-hour shifts.
“They’re just raw at the edges on emotion, seeing people sicker than they’ve ever been before. It’s a huge support. We consider ourselves a community hospital. This is the community’s place. For our people to know they’re being supported by the faith leaders means everything.”
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
