Pastors give special long-lasting gifts - Burke County Notebook

“’Charles Shultz showed us through Linus, at the birth of Jesus, we can drop all our bad habits, be free from fears, drop our false securities and know what it means to “fear not.’”

Melissa Burks is our Kidway pastor. She takes care of not only the children, but the other pastors and the rest of the church as well. If we want to know something, the first person we ask is Melissa.

Her Nov. 6 “High Notes” began with a screen covered in nothing but long black hair. In a few seconds a voice asks, “Have you ever felt like you're going crazy?” As she said that, one eye appeared through her hair. She sounded mysterious as she said, “We have shoes placed randomly throughout our house that have no feet in them! I know my family is not responsible, because I have told them to keep their things in their room. Later, when it's time to go, nobody knows where their shoes are.”

Her face appeared through her hair as she continued to talk. She then referred us to 2 Corinthians 11: “Just like Eve was deceived by the serpent in the Garden of Eden, our thoughts can be led away from a sincere and pure devotion to Christ.”