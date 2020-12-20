Pastors give special long-lasting gifts - Burke County Notebook

As COVID-19 has tried to drag us down, our five pastors of Crosslink Church have given us a gift each day of the week to keep reminding us that God is in control.
The three- to four-minute video presentations, called “High Notes,” appear on the Crosslink Church Facebook page every morning. Each of the pastors takes a day per week and presents an uplifting, sometimes comical, creation of their own with a message which connects our thoughts to God and his word.
Every Monday morning, we get a new “High Notes” from our senior pastor, Mark Smith. He preaches at our Rutherford College campus at 400 Malcolm Blvd. Mark is a farmer as well. On Nov. 23, Mark stood on a friend's farm who raises sheep and geese. The sheep are grazing in the background while Mark is reciting Psalm 23. There is a loud squawking noise coming from what I thought at first to be the sheep. I then realized the noises were geese. As I listened, it became apparent the geese spoke right along with Mark, sounding as if they were trying to recite Psalm 23 with him. The more I listened, the more I was sure they were also praising God.
Jonathan Reece is our executive pastor and pastor at the Morganton Crosslink campus located at 910 Carbon City Road. Jonathan is an avid hunter. On Sept. 8, he is filmed sitting in a deer stand watching for a deer to come through the nearby soybean field.
“I spend most of my time waiting,” he said. “I wait, and I wait, and I wait. What do you do when you wait?”
He then refers to a scripture passage from Isaiah 40: 31, who tells us, “For those who wait will renew their strength and mount upon wings like eagles, they will run and not grow weary, and they will walk and not grow faint.”
Jonathan said he spends most of his day in the deer stand praying to God and reading God's word while waiting.
R.L. Icard is our mission campus pastor. He preaches on Wednesday nights at our Rutherford College campus. He also is the director of Foothills Service Project, partially funded by the Drexel and Valdese Foothills Thrift Stores.
On Nov. 11, R.L. is seen standing on the banks of the Catawba River watching the high water and mallards floating downstream. He said the scene reminds him of Hebrews 2:1, “Therefore we must pay much closer attention to what we have heard, lest we drift away.”
“We cannot stay still as a Christian,” R.L. said. “We must go upstream and not downstream. The waters may get rough. Stay grounded in God's word. Don't drift away.”
James Burks is our worship pastor. His Dec. 10 “High Notes” began with a blue blanket thrown over his shoulder. He told us to guess what Christmas movie he would talk about as a familiar jazz song started playing, and he stuck his thumb into his mouth.
“'The Charlie Brown Christmas' animated movie made in 1965 is my favorite Christmas special of all time,” he said. “Nobody could tear the blanket from Linus's hands, but as I watched this year, I noticed when Linus raised his hands to recite Luke 2:8-14, where the shepherds were in the field, and said, 'do not be afraid,' he dropped the blanket to the ground.
“’Charles Shultz showed us through Linus, at the birth of Jesus, we can drop all our bad habits, be free from fears, drop our false securities and know what it means to “fear not.’”
Melissa Burks is our Kidway pastor. She takes care of not only the children, but the other pastors and the rest of the church as well. If we want to know something, the first person we ask is Melissa.
Her Nov. 6 “High Notes” began with a screen covered in nothing but long black hair. In a few seconds a voice asks, “Have you ever felt like you're going crazy?” As she said that, one eye appeared through her hair. She sounded mysterious as she said, “We have shoes placed randomly throughout our house that have no feet in them! I know my family is not responsible, because I have told them to keep their things in their room. Later, when it's time to go, nobody knows where their shoes are.”
Her face appeared through her hair as she continued to talk. She then referred us to 2 Corinthians 11: “Just like Eve was deceived by the serpent in the Garden of Eden, our thoughts can be led away from a sincere and pure devotion to Christ.”
“We must not allow simple things to rule over our thoughts when we have tripped over the 485th shoe for the week.” Melissa said. “No, that is not who we want to display. My prayer is God will help us in those moments and stay.”
If you would like a few moments of humor and worship to be the first thing to greet you each morning with “High Notes,” visit the “Crosslink Church” Facebook page.
Delight Van Horn belongs to Morganton Writers Group and contributes to Burke County Notebook.
