Pastors minister to people across country with telephone services

A local pastor is about to celebrate a milestone in a digital ministry he created last year to bring people together for prayer and Bible study despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Every day since March 28, 2020, the Rev. Benjamin Douglas Cuthbertson, pastor of Chambers Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, has been hosting a virtual Bible study and prayer time open to anyone who's interested. “The Word of God Telephone Prayer Line” is available seven days per week and features focused times of prayer as well as Bible studies, singing and testimonies. This month, Cuthbertson’s prayer line prepares to mark its 500th straight day of intentional group prayer.
“We’ve been going for almost 500 days,” Cuthbertson said. “We’ve been praying consistently every day. On Aug. 10, it will be 500 days of sustained, non-stop praying.”
Cuthbertson started the prayer line last year in response to social distancing measures and church closures brought on by COVID-19. He said he wanted a way to continue ministering to people while allowing them to stay safe at home.
“We started right after the explosion of COVID-19,” he explained. “I wanted to bring people together because I believe there is absolute power in prayer.”
According to Cuthbertson, the prayer line has consistently reached an average of 200 people per week, with approximately 30 people on each call.
“We have people who join us in this prayer call from as far west as California and as far south as Florida,” he said. “People all over the nation are praying with us.”
A typical service lasts between 30-45 minutes and opens with prayer with a Bible study presentation following. After the study, there is a closing time of prayer. Cuthbertson added that there is also usually a time for someone to share a scripture passage or a praise report, and sometimes they sing together.
“For the last 30 days, we’ve been focusing on praying for God to move in three specific areas,” Cuthbertson said. “We’ve been praying for families, because families remain under attack. We’re praying for young people, because this pandemic has challenged them emotionally and spiritually. And we’re also praying for those who do not know Jesus Christ and the pardon of their sin.”
This Saturday, the people who have participated in the “Word of God” prayer line will gather from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Paddy’s Creek Access to Lake James State Park to celebrate 500 straight days of group prayer. Cuthbertson said the celebration will include live music, games, swimming and free food and is open to anyone in the community.
“We’re going to celebrate 500 days of sustained prayer,” he said. “We’re going to invite everyone that has participated on the prayer line, and it’s also an evangelistic opportunity. We’re hoping to win souls by the presentation of the gospel.”
Cuthbertson said he has been encouraged by the prayers he has seen answered over the past 16 months.
“There is a young man in his 20s whose lungs had collapsed,” he said. “His family called me to the hospital, and I prayed with him because he wanted to be sure about his faith. They sent him up to Mission Hospital, and he stayed in the ICU for a week or two. We kept praying for him, and he is now out of the hospital. He’s up and walking, and he is staying close to the Lord.”
Cuthbertson added that he also has been inspired by the faithful witness of many of the group’s members.
“There is one sister named Estelle,” he said. “She is amazing to the prayer line because of her steadfast faith. She had a stroke several years ago and only has use of one side of her body, but she makes breakfast for her brother, who also had a stroke, every morning. She carries it up the hill to his house, carrying her bag and singing her song. I find it simply amazing that she needs someone helping her, but she's helping others. It’s a testament to her faith in what prayer can do.”
Cuthbertson plans to continue the prayer line indefinitely and invites anyone interested to join by calling 712-775-7061 and entering the code 812359. The “Word of God Telephone Prayer Line” meets seven days a week at noon and Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. The 500-day celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Paddy’s Creek Access to Lake James State Park.