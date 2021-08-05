Pastors minister to people across country with telephone services

Cuthbertson said he has been encouraged by the prayers he has seen answered over the past 16 months.

“There is a young man in his 20s whose lungs had collapsed,” he said. “His family called me to the hospital, and I prayed with him because he wanted to be sure about his faith. They sent him up to Mission Hospital, and he stayed in the ICU for a week or two. We kept praying for him, and he is now out of the hospital. He’s up and walking, and he is staying close to the Lord.”

Cuthbertson added that he also has been inspired by the faithful witness of many of the group’s members.

“There is one sister named Estelle,” he said. “She is amazing to the prayer line because of her steadfast faith. She had a stroke several years ago and only has use of one side of her body, but she makes breakfast for her brother, who also had a stroke, every morning. She carries it up the hill to his house, carrying her bag and singing her song. I find it simply amazing that she needs someone helping her, but she's helping others. It’s a testament to her faith in what prayer can do.”

Cuthbertson plans to continue the prayer line indefinitely and invites anyone interested to join by calling 712-775-7061 and entering the code 812359. The “Word of God Telephone Prayer Line” meets seven days a week at noon and Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. The 500-day celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Paddy’s Creek Access to Lake James State Park.