Path to the vaccine victory lap - Burke County Notebook

Three weeks ago, I received my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. I’ve never been so excited to get a shot. My arm hurt, but I was smiling under my mask.
“I think vaccine clinics right now must be the ‘happiest places on earth’” my neighbor, Nancy Harris, posted on Facebook when she unexpectedly was able to get her first vaccine shot as a walk-in at the clinic at Freedom High School in late January.
The best cure for stress, it seems, is the COVID vaccine. Several friends confided that they did not realize how stressed they were from coping with the pandemic. After they received the first shot, they felt a heaviness of anxiety fall away. It is like seeing a light of hope shining at the end of a dark and isolated tunnel.
I am extremely grateful to be “fully vaccinated.”
To echo comedic star Steve Martin, who posted about his first vaccine shot experience on social media, “Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha!” Martin concluded with, “Thank you all, and thank you science.”
I received both vaccine shots, three weeks apart, at the mass drive-through vaccination clinic held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The event was part of a public-private partnership between Atrium Health, Honeywell, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and the state of North Carolina and backed by NC Gov. Roy Cooper.
“When you are in a race to get out the vaccine, the best place to go is a speedway,” said Atrium Health’s Dr. David Callaway.
Hundreds of medical staff worked hard to speed up the delivery of the Pfizer vaccine to more than 4,000 eligible people each day. They had a great system. The process was efficient and upbeat.
On the opening day of the four-day vaccine event in January, my husband and I drove to the speedway. We were greeted by cheerful, masked volunteers who confirmed the appointment, gave us paperwork to fill out and told us to follow the orange cones.
Being at the speedway provided fun to an otherwise serious affair. I remembered the rehearsal dinner my husband and I hosted for my son and daughter-in-law at The Speedway Club. The guys in attendance happily flocked to the wall of windows to watch race car trials.
If someone had told me that night that 11 years later, I would return to the Charlotte Motor Speedway to receive a vaccine for a virus-induced global pandemic, I would have thought they were crazy.
Yet here we were with other eligible people, including those 65 and older, frontline health care workers and/or long-term care staff, all driving along the raceway. I hadn’t before realized how steep the track is or how big.
At the next checkpoint, screening questions were reviewed. After receiving a green card to place on the dashboard, we merged into a car parade, following signs and hand signals through the course to the speedway garage. We were directed to Bay No. 5, rolling forward to allow two vehicles to pull in back-to-back.
It was time for my shot. A medical pit crew of masked nurses were ready. They were proficient and kind. One checked my identity and answered questions. Another nurse came around the car with a syringe as I rolled down my window. She told me to relax my arm. When the third nurse who was electronically entering medical information gave the thumbs up, the vaccine needle went into my right arm. Squeamish about needles, I looked away and barely felt the injection.
Leaving the garage, we were guided into one of five lanes of stopped cars. Here everyone had to wait at least 15 minutes. A nurse checked in with instructions to honk the horn or use emergency flashers if there were symptoms of adverse reactions. Three ambulances stood nearby. After waiting, we were cleared to leave. The whole process took 40 minutes.
As we drove off, I called my brother in Pennsylvania, who is a big NASCAR fan.
“Jake, you will never believe where I am,” I exclaimed. He was amazed, as I shared my vaccine story.
Late that afternoon, my phone rang. It was Burke County EMS, offering that I could get my first dose of the vaccine, if I could get to Freedom High School within the hour. I was surprised. An email from the health department a week earlier had indicated not to expect an appointment until February.
Here in North Carolina, we are fortunate to have systems in place to roll out the vaccine. As of March 1, 15.2% of North Carolina residents have received at least one dose, and 8.3% have received two. Friends and relatives in other states are frustrated, still trying to get an appointment.
Health professionals agree that getting the vaccine is the right thing to do to beat this pandemic. Make an appointment.
“Relieved,” is what Bette Midler said to Jimmy Kimmel when asked about receiving the vaccine. “You feel like you can do anything, but you can’t,” she added. “The battle ended but there is still a war.”
For me, right now life will continue as it has for the past year: wearing a mask, socially distancing, washing my hands. But it sure feels good to be able to hug my grandkids.
Janice Krouskop is a member of the Morganton Writer’s Group.
