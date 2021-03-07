Path to the vaccine victory lap - Burke County Notebook

It was time for my shot. A medical pit crew of masked nurses were ready. They were proficient and kind. One checked my identity and answered questions. Another nurse came around the car with a syringe as I rolled down my window. She told me to relax my arm. When the third nurse who was electronically entering medical information gave the thumbs up, the vaccine needle went into my right arm. Squeamish about needles, I looked away and barely felt the injection.

Leaving the garage, we were guided into one of five lanes of stopped cars. Here everyone had to wait at least 15 minutes. A nurse checked in with instructions to honk the horn or use emergency flashers if there were symptoms of adverse reactions. Three ambulances stood nearby. After waiting, we were cleared to leave. The whole process took 40 minutes.

As we drove off, I called my brother in Pennsylvania, who is a big NASCAR fan.

“Jake, you will never believe where I am,” I exclaimed. He was amazed, as I shared my vaccine story.

Late that afternoon, my phone rang. It was Burke County EMS, offering that I could get my first dose of the vaccine, if I could get to Freedom High School within the hour. I was surprised. An email from the health department a week earlier had indicated not to expect an appointment until February.