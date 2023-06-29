It’s time again for dog owners and dog lovers to dress their pooches in their best red, white and blue outfits and head to downtown Morganton for the annual Dogs on the Catwalk, Pooches on Parade event.

Set for Saturday, July 1, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, the Downtown Development Association event invites local dog owners to have their pups strut their best patriotic fashions at the amphitheater on the historic courthouse square or to participate in a parade through downtown as an early Fourth of July celebration. Now in its fourth year, the event began and just a Fourth of July Dog Parade the first year and added the fashion show with a catwalk in its second year, said Kasey Goodfellow, community events coordination for the Main Street Morganton office.

As the event has expanded, so has the number of those involved.

“Expect to see some of the cutest red, white and blue-clad dogs around,” Goodfellow told The News Herald in an email. “We will have a water mister to keep you cool, Pawpaws hot dog truck available for lunch, Buzze’s Creamery with ice cream and pup cups available, Spiffy Dogs Accessories, Shenanigans Entertainment to patriotically paint your face, fun music to keep you pumped and A Better Life Animal Rescue will be on the scene to promote the importance of animal rescue in Burke County.

“There will be all of that plus you will experience a dog fashion show followed by a parade around the Historic Burke County Courthouse Square,” Goodfellow said.

Those who’d like to enter their dog in the fashion show just need to show up and enter at the check-in table, where they will get a competition number. Even those dogs that are too shy to take the catwalk can still dress up and be a part of the parade.

“This is an adorable event,” Goodfellow said. “We encourage you and your dog to come out and celebrate the fourth of July with us in style. It’s the Dog Days of Summer and we want to share one with you. This is the only event, that dogs are encouraged and celebrated on the square. Please bring them out and lets have a PAWfect time.”

Something else new this year is that the event is now a fundraiser as the DDA has been able to recruit enough sponsors to support it.

“This year the DDA is donating to A Better Life Rescue,” she said. “The DDA has wanted to make this event a fundraiser and this year, we have met our sponsorship requirements to do so.”

Judges for this year’s fashion show will include Corey Totten, Adam Mackay and Kris Schum, with awards including:

Best in show (overall — best dressed, most involved, a real crowd pleaser)

Best bressed (best attire — themed correctly and wearing it well)

Best duo (best dog and owner/s team)

Following the fashion show, the dogs and their owners will be invited to parade around in a route around the square that will include East Union, South Sterling, East Meeting and North Green streets.

Goodfellow said if people’s dogs are skittish or aggressive around other dogs, seem to dislike loud music or balk at wearing costumes, they might want to think twice before entering them in the show. However, the event will still offer entertainment for spectators of the two- and four-legged variety.

“We want to thank everyone who has attended this event in the past, encourage you to come back and to bring your friends and family,” Goodfellow said. “If you do not have a dog or your dog does not like to dress up or play well with others (no judgement) we would still love for you to join us. There is plenty to see and enjoy.”

For more information on the event, call the Morganton Main Street office at 828-438-5280 or visit downtownmorganton.com.