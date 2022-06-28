Patriotic-themed dog fashion show returns

The Morganton Downtown Development Association is bringing back a fun event for local residents and their four-footed friends.

The organization will host its second annual “Dogs on the Catwalk, Pooches on Parade” canine fashion show from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 2 at the amphitheater on the newly renovated grounds of the historic Burke County courthouse. Dog owners are invited to dress their pets in patriotic splendor in keeping with an Independence Day theme and have them do their best catwalk in a furry fashion show. Owners are encouraged to dress up as well to complement their dogs.

“Last year’s ‘Dogs on the Catwalk, Pooches on Parade’ was a huge success,” said Kasey Goodfellow, community events coordinator for the city of Morganton. “We had about 35 dogs dressed in their red, white and blue finest, and they were all on their very best ‘Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show’-like behavior. Many took to the catwalk like kennel club pros, but others were a little hesitant about the raised stage, but you could tell they were working up their nerve for 2022. This year, the stage will be the new amphitheater stage, so the contestants won’t need to worry about a platform – super safe and easily accessible.”

She said holding the fashion show in the morning will help keep the dogs (and their owners) from becoming overheated.

“Morning is great for this red carpet event, because we don’t want the paws of our best fur friends to be uncomfortable on a hot stage,” Goodfellow said. “Keeping them safe and happy is our top priority. Just don’t forget to pick up after your models. There will be water bowls spread around the courthouse square to help keep everyone hydrated for peak runway performance.”

Owners may register their dogs to enter the show for free at the event.

“Feel free to show up a little early to receive a dog bone with your number on it,” Goodfellow said.

Bones will be distributed to the first 50 contestants.

Goodfellow noted that if people’s dogs are skittish or aggressive around other dogs, seem to dislike loud music or balk at wearing costumes, they might want to think twice before entering them in the show.

Corey Totten, owner of Hair by Corey, and Oakley, the 5-year-old daughter of Meredith Potter and Josh Propst, will judge the dog’s costumes and declare winners in the following categories:

Best in Show (Overall – best dressed, most involved, a real crowd pleaser)

Best Dressed (Best attire—themed correctly and wearing it well)

Best Duo (Best dog and owner/s team)

A Better Life Animal Rescue, a no-kill foster home-based rescue organization in Burke County, will be represented at the event. The following vendors will be onsite as well:

Spiffy Duds – a dog bowtie and tie maker

Shenanigans Entertainment – Face Painting by Belinda

Lucky Dog Food Truck—serving up delicious hot dogs

“We will also have some local actors on premise adding to the fashion show experience,” Goodfellow said. “Codex Sound Company will be running the doggie jams.”

Even if people don’t have a dog to enter in the show, they are invited to come and watch the dogs strut their stuff.

“We want everyone to come and watch the show,” Goodfellow said. “You do not need to have a dog, just come out and have a great time! Come to see all the great costumes, visit with A Better Life Rescue, check out the vendors and eat a delicious hot dog!”

Following the fashion show, the dogs and their owners will be invited to parade around in a route that will include East Union, South Sterling, East Meeting and North Green streets.

“We plan for drizzle or shine, but if it is heavy rain, we wouldn’t want to all end up smelling like wet doggies,” Goodfellow said.

She encouraged people to consider participating in the show or coming out to see it.

“This is a terrific opportunity for us to get all our doggies together on the picturesque square to share their talents and watch them shake their little tails on the catwalk,” Goodfellow said. “Last year was so much fun that I highly recommend that you bring your dog or just come with friends and family to watch this fun event!”

For more information on the event, contact the Morganton Main Street office at 828-438-5280 or visit downtownmorganton.com.

