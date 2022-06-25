Patton graduate, certified EMT helps deliver set of twins

Justin Taylor graduated from R.L. Patton High School on June 3 and by the next Monday morning he helped to deliver a set of twins.

During his time in high school, Taylor completed his Emergency Medical Technician certification through a partnership between the Career and Technical Education Department within Burke County Public Schools and Western Piedmont Community College. He currently serves as a volunteer for a local fire department and is currently pursuing a career as an EMT with Burke County EMS.

Many in Taylor's family serve in the medical field and he felt the calling to follow those footsteps. Taylor said he had been approved to respond to emergency medical incidents on his own the same day he graduated from high school. His pager went off early on that Monday morning and he responded to the incident with another crew and helped to deliver a set of twins.

"I am thankful for the skills I have learned because it helps to save lives,” Taylor said.

Nikki Hudson, an EMT supervisor for Burke County EMS, said it is very unusual for first responders to deliver babies, especially twins. Normally, they transport the patient to the hospital.

“He conducted himself very well," Hudson said of Taylor. "The reports that I got back from the crew that was there said he was very helpful and drove the crew to the hospital and assisted the paramedics with everything. He did a great job and I am excited to get him on board.”

BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan praised Taylor and the CTE program.

“We are so proud of Justin and how he has used the knowledge learned while in school in a real-world situation and to really help someone in need," Swan said. "Our CTE programs help to prepare our students for life after high school and this is a prime example of that success.”