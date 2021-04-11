Patton graduation outdoors; contingency plan for inside

Burke County Public Schools on Friday amended its announcement from the day before regarding graduation at Patton High School.
As BCPS high schools return to a more traditional graduation format this year after hosting walkthrough-style ceremonies last year due to COVID-19, PHS’ graduation ceremony is being planned for outside at the school’s football stadium at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, not inside as previously reported.
The contingency plan for inclement weather would move graduation inside to the auditorium.
Burke Middle College will be the first of BCPS’ high schools to hold its ceremony this spring, doing so at 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, May 24, at Western Piedmont Community College in Morganton. Three other schools will follow on Wednesday, May 26, as Hallyburton Academy holds its ceremony at 3 p.m. in its gymnasium and East Burke High School and Freedom High School do so at 6 p.m. that evening at their football stadiums. The final two graduations are scheduled for May 27, as Patton is joined by Draughn High School, which will host its ceremony at 6 p.m. in the gymnasium.
Each school will release more specific information regarding their graduation ceremonies.