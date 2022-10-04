Patton homecoming court announced

Patton High School will hold its annual homecoming celebration Thursday, Oct. 6, and Friday, Oct. 7.

The festivities will start with the homecoming parade on Thursday, Oct. 6 in downtown Morganton. The parade will begin at 6 p.m.

On Friday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m., the Patton Panthers will face the R-S Central Hilltoppers in the homecoming game. The homecoming presentation will take place during half-time.

Members of this year’s Patton High School homecoming court are:

Kinley Autumn AttawayKinley Attaway is the daughter of Neil and Tammy Attaway. She is escorted by her brother Cole Attaway.

During her four years at Patton, Kinley has been a member of the varsity volleyball team. She is presently senior class vice president, a member of Anchor Club, National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, KIND Club and Garden Club.

Kinley is a member of Enon Baptist Church youth group. Her hobbies include spending time with her best friends and family and playing volleyball.

After graduation, she plans to attend a four-year university to major in mechanical engineering.

Laura Grace BeshearsLaura Beshears is the daughter of Jill Rocco and Michael Beshears. She is escorted by her father, Michael Beshears.

During her four years at Patton, Laura has been a member of the cheerleading team since her freshman year, and a member of the varsity women’s lacrosse team all four years. Laura is a member of the Gardening Club and Social Justice Club as well as SGA, National Honor Society and Anchor Club.

Laura’s hobbies include, studying at Thornwell, going to local parks, and hanging out with friends. After graduation, she plans to attend a four-year university with plans on being an advocate for neuro disorders.

Adaline Elizabeth BrittainAdaline is the daughter of Philip and Panda Brittain. She is escorted by Jackson Griffin, the son of Wesley and Sarah Brown.

During her four years at Patton, Adaline has been a member of the Patton cheer team. Adaline’s hobbies include traveling with her family, shopping and hanging out with her friends.

After graduation she plans to attend a four-year university, where she will major in marketing.

Hayley Katherine CarawayHayley is the daughter of Chris and Kate Caraway. She is escorted by Kaden Bostian, the son of Randall and Jennifer Bostian.

During her four years at Patton, Hayley has been a member of the varsity women’s basketball and volleyball teams. Hayley is executive secretary of the SGA, a member of National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Garden Club, Anchor Club, KIND Club and HOSA.

Hayley’s hobbies include playing basketball and volleyball, spending time with family and hanging out with her friends.

After graduation, she plans to attend a four-year university to major in nursing and then later obtain a nursing anesthetist degree.

Emberlyn Jade HoltEmberlyn is the daughter of Cody and Shania Holt. She is escorted by her father, Cody Holt.

During her four years at Patton, Emberlyn has been a member of the Panther Regiment Color Guard, PHS dance team, PHS track and field, PHS wrestling, National Honor Society, yearbook, HOSA and Studio 410. Emberlyn is presently a member of the Panther Regiment Color Guard, PHS wrestling, National Honor Society, and Studio 410.

Emberlyn’s hobbies include hiking, spending time with friends, and listening to music.

After graduation, she plans to attend a four-year university to pursue her career in nursing and become a travel nurse.

Rachel Itzel

Jantes-RamirezRachel Jantes is the daughter of Francisco Jantes and Juana Ramirez. She is escorted by her older brother Erick Jantes.

During her four years at Patton, Rachel has been a member of the Patton varsity and junior varsity cheerleading teams. Rachel is presently president of The Spanish Club, a member of Studio 410, Yearbook, Young Life and SGA.

She is a current member of Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church youth group.

Rachel’s hobbies include cheerleading, pageantry, mountain viewing, singing, baking, sleeping and spending time with her friends and family.

After graduation, she plans to attend two-year community college, then transfer to a four year-university to pursue her career in business administration.

Ava Brooke MichaelsAva is the daughter of Lindsey and Chad Michaels. She is escorted by her father, Chad Michaels.

During her four years at Patton, Ava has been a member of the varsity cheer and dance teams. Ava is presently a member of the SGA and Anchor Club. Ava’s hobbies include traveling, shopping, spending time with her boyfriend Reid Pons and other friends and family.

After graduation, she plans to attend a four-year university to get a degree in biology then attend their dental program to become an orthodontist.

Christina SkellyChristina Skelly is the daughter of Jennifer Frye and Bob Skelly. She is escorted by her brother Louis Skelly.

During her four years at Patton, Christina has been a member of the varsity volleyball team for four years. Christina is presently the vice president of the National Honor Society, president of the Science National Honor Society, president of the Garden Club and a member of SGA, TSA and Anchor Club. Christina is one of the founders of Patton’s Social Justice Club, a current member of St. Charles Borromeo and leads her youth group.

Christina’s hobbies include binge watching “Grey’s Anatomy,” eating Mountain Burrito every weekend and hanging out with her best friends who she is proud to stand next to today.

After graduation, she plans to attend a four-year university, followed by law school in hopes of one day becoming a Superior Court judge.

Sydney Renee SmithSydney is the daughter of Ashley Smith and Nathan Smith. She is escorted by Weston Dean Smith.

During her four years at Patton, Sydney has been a member of the Patton cheer team for four years and the women’s lacrosse team for two years. Sydney is presently a member of the Theater Club and Studio 410. Sydney’s hobbies include drawing, painting, being creative at home and hanging out with friends.

After graduation, she plans to go to a two-year university then transfer to a four-year university and work toward a marketing degree.

Ashley Vicente LopezAshley is the daughter of Maricela Lopez Solis and Walter Vicente. She is escorted by her sister Kimberly Vicente Lopez.

During her four years at Patton, Ashley has been a member of the Patton High School Panther Regiment and the concert band, in which she plays the clarinet and bass clarinet. She also is part of the Patton women’s soccer team. Ashley is presently a member of the Patton Spanish Club in which she serves as vice president, Anchor Club, National Honor Society and Garden Club. Ashley is a current member of Light and Truth Church of God, where she serves in a ministry.

Ashley’s hobbies include reading, baking, cooking, running, devoting time to her ministry at church and spending time with the people she loves and cares about including her dog.

After graduation, she plans to attend a four-year university and major in business administration with a minor in communications.

Georgia WoodGeorgia is the daughter of Nancy Wood and Chris Wood. She is escorted by her father, Chris Wood.

During her four years at Patton, Georgia has been a member of cross country, track and indoor track teams. She is a member of the Patton choir and the musical. Georgia is presently a member of Social Justice Club, Garden Club, TSA, Film Club, BCPS Theatre Co., Anchor Club and National Honor Society.

Georgia’s hobbies include playing guitar, participating in community theater and reading.

After graduation, she plans to attend a four-year university to earn a history degree.

Aleea Victoria WortmanAleea is the daughter of Catherine and Bill Wortman. She is escorted by her friend Juli Stewart.

During her four years at Patton, Aleea has been a member of the golf and cross country teams. She is presently a member of the Student Government Association, Technology Student Association, National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Garden Club and Anchor Club.

Aleeas hobbies include taking pictures for the Patton internship, hanging out with friends and traveling.

After graduation, she plans to attend a four-year university to study biology.