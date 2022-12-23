Peace is more important than being right

My first introduction to the idea of ecumenicalism (the concept that different denominations should relate to one another in a spirit of understanding and cooperation) came not from a theology textbook or a seminary class but in a rusty old 1989 Plymouth Sundance on a Friday night in upstate New York.

“You’re not going to believe what someone at my church told me,” I said to her as we sat in a half-deserted parking lot just off of the campus of Hamilton College. “This lady told me a Christian isn’t supposed to be in a relationship with someone who isn’t a Christian.”

She raised one eyebrow and pursed her lips.

“Uhh ... Jason.” She drew out her words. “Episcopalians are Christians.”

I was trying to play it cool and act like it didn’t bother me, or at least not let it look like it was bothering me. I was failing on both counts.

“Of course, that’s what I told her, but she said you weren’t a ‘real’ Christian.”

“Oh really?”

“She said it’s because your church baptizes babies, but that’s just silly ... right?”

Silence. Just that one raised eyebrow again.

“I mean you don’t think that about me, do you?”

Still silence. This girl was determined to make me sweat.

“Of course not,” she finally relented.

We talked more and joked about the geography of the afterlife — Baptist heaven and Episcopalian heaven, separated by an enormous wall or a shark-infested moat. We ended up settling on a wall because the moat idea seemed a little too dark for heaven.

“Whatever happens,” she said. “Just promise me that when this is all over, you’ll sneak out at night and climb the wall between Baptist heaven and Episcopalian heaven and come see me.”

I doubt there are any walls in the afterlife, but with the holidays upon us, some of us are going to run into a few walls this weekend that need scaling.

Holidays have always been a time for family togetherness. At its best, this time of year is a time to reconnect with loved ones, open new gifts and share the warmth of the season. For some, however, our increasingly polarized world means the holidays are becoming a source of anxiety rather than peace.

Instead of family togetherness, the holidays mean self-imposed isolation, even in a crowded room, for those who feel they can’t really be themselves in front of certain other people. Instead of the warmth of the season, some feel the coldness of political debates, and instead of new gifts, many find holiday gatherings are much more likely to reopen old wounds.

In Philippians, the Apostle Paul writes, “each of you should look, not only to your own interests, but also to the interests of others.” And in case there’s still any question, he doubles down in Romans 12, “if it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone.”

Timely words for first-century Roman Christians working out how to bring Jews and Gentiles together under the same roof and timely words for many of our holiday gatherings bringing people together across political and religious lines.

Even if you have to pretend not to hear the results of your uncle’s Rumble research on the failures of the Joe Biden’s presidency or the alleged contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop — as far as it depends on you, live in peace. Even if it means forgoing your response to your PhD’ing cousin’s dissertation on neo-fascist late-stage capitalism — look to the interests of others.

Even if it means keeping quiet when you’d rather speak up or using a few pronouns you’d personally rather not use — “in humility consider others better than yourselves.” Paul wrote this, too.

For all the recent talk in our culture about standing up and fighting for my personal understanding of the truth, one of the major themes in the New Testament is that sometimes — in fact, most of the time — it’s better for me to look out for the interests of others rather than insisting on my own rights.

I didn’t have to do that all those years ago when that girl asked if I’d sneak out at night and come visit her in Episcopalian heaven. I could have told her about Revelation saying there would be no more nights in heaven or Zechariah saying heaven will be like a city without walls.

But I thought better of it and promised her I’d come see her.