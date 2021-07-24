 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrian hit by ATV on Burkemont Mountain
0 comments
breaking top story

Pedestrian hit by ATV on Burkemont Mountain

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A pedestrian was hit on Burkemont Mountain of Friday night and flown to a Charlotte hospital Friday evening.

The pedestrian, a woman, was hit by a 4-wheeler and the call was reported as intentional, according to rescue and law enforcement personnel who responded to the call.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Salem Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief Charles Autrey said his department assisted Burke County EMS with the call at 7736 Burkemont Road, which is located on Burkemont Mountain. Autrey said the mountain is not served by a fire department but Salem Fire & Rescue was requested by EMS to assist with the call.

Salem Fire & Rescue posted on its Facebook page about the incident, saying a pedestrian was struck by an ATV near Walker top Church. It said first responders drove the ambulance to a landing zone at the church 6 miles away.

Autrey said the woman was severely injured and flown by helicopter from the Burkemont Baptist Church parking lot to a hospital in Charlotte.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Despite COVID-19 and logistical woes, Tokyo 2020 to be the most inclusive Olympics

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert