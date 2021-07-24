Pedestrian hit by ATV on Burkemont Mountain

A pedestrian was hit on Burkemont Mountain of Friday night and flown to a Charlotte hospital Friday evening.

The pedestrian, a woman, was hit by a 4-wheeler and the call was reported as intentional, according to rescue and law enforcement personnel who responded to the call.

Salem Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief Charles Autrey said his department assisted Burke County EMS with the call at 7736 Burkemont Road, which is located on Burkemont Mountain. Autrey said the mountain is not served by a fire department but Salem Fire & Rescue was requested by EMS to assist with the call.

Salem Fire & Rescue posted on its Facebook page about the incident, saying a pedestrian was struck by an ATV near Walker top Church. It said first responders drove the ambulance to a landing zone at the church 6 miles away.

Autrey said the woman was severely injured and flown by helicopter from the Burkemont Baptist Church parking lot to a hospital in Charlotte.