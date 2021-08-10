Performance to raise awareness of military struggles

The “PATRIOT Project” invites veterans, active duty military, local artists and the community-at-large to workshops and performances examining the complex challenges facing the US military. The 2021 PATRIOT Project tour will include community-based residences in Greenville, Morganton, Asheville, Durham, Elizabeth City and Goldsboro — each culminating in a main stage performance.
In 2019, partnering with the North Carolina Arts Council and the USO, Black Box Dance Theatre began the creation of PATRIOT, an evening-length work of multimedia dance, theater and storytelling that serves as a living memorial of emotionally charged, virtuosic dancing examining the service and sacriﬁce of US veterans, active duty military and their families.
The theatre company will offer a workshop at 5 p.m. today in Room J30 of the J Building on the main campus of Western Piedmont Community College. Members of the company will provide interactive methods that elicit personal stories, unearth multiple meanings and generate authentic movement responses allowing participants to experience differing viewpoints and understand their own stories in a new way.
This workshop structure has a proven record of effectiveness, having been developed over the last three years for the USO of North Carolina as part of its nationally recognized Warrior and Spouse Reset Programs. The workshop is free and open to the public and no registration is required.
Black Box Dance will follow up the workshop with a performance at 7 p.m. Friday at CoMMA. The performance will examine the service and sacrifice of US veterans, active duty military and their families through dance, theater and storytelling. General admission is $10.50, but veterans and active duty military members may attend for free. Tickets may be purchased at commaonline.org.
BBDT has a long history with the USO of NC. Aimed to build resiliency, Resets support military service members and their families through movement, dance and storytelling workshops to help them deal with the ongoing mental wellness challenges of military life, including deployment and reintegration. In addition to the Resets, PATRIOT is an invitation for participants to bring their experiences and stories to a larger platform.
The performance of PATRIOT is inspired by the non-fiction stories collected during Resets and first hand experiences of BBDT dancers. The choreographed framework of PATRIOT allows for the integration of community performers. The lens of hero, veteran, spouse and protestor are threads that have emerged.
Profiles include Alfredo, a Purple Heart veteran injured by a 400-pound bomb in Iraq; Roy, a non-combat veteran who was drafted out of school; Nikki, a military spouse and mother who carries the stress of her husband’s deployments; and Steven, a war protestor who struggles with supporting his brother who recently joined the Army. They all bring authentic voices to the art making. Moments of pageantry, humor, physicality and humility have surfaced in the making of PATRIOT.
For more information, contact the Burke Arts Council at 828-433-7282 or visit burkearts.org/patriot-project.