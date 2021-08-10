Performance to raise awareness of military struggles

Black Box Dance will follow up the workshop with a performance at 7 p.m. Friday at CoMMA. The performance will examine the service and sacrifice of US veterans, active duty military and their families through dance, theater and storytelling. General admission is $10.50, but veterans and active duty military members may attend for free. Tickets may be purchased at commaonline.org.

BBDT has a long history with the USO of NC. Aimed to build resiliency, Resets support military service members and their families through movement, dance and storytelling workshops to help them deal with the ongoing mental wellness challenges of military life, including deployment and reintegration. In addition to the Resets, PATRIOT is an invitation for participants to bring their experiences and stories to a larger platform.

The performance of PATRIOT is inspired by the non-fiction stories collected during Resets and first hand experiences of BBDT dancers. The choreographed framework of PATRIOT allows for the integration of community performers. The lens of hero, veteran, spouse and protestor are threads that have emerged.