Permits reveal plans for eateries, apartments

Plans to turn a former mill into a hotel has changed. A new Pizza Hut is being proposed and it looks like the former Sagebrush building will see new life in Morganton.

Alpine Mill renovated the former Drexel Heritage Plant No. 7, located at 109 E. Fleming Drive, Morganton, and turned it into a 47-apartment complex, which was completed in 2019.

Alpine Mill had plans to turn the former mill at 111 Fleming Drive, Morganton, into a hotel but that has changed, said Phillip Lookadoo, director of development and design for the city of Morganton.

He said the proposed revised plans are to create 13 one-bedroom apartments at the location.

The building alteration permits the city approved for the hotel have been voided and changed to apartments, according to city documents. The electrical and plumbing permits for the 13 apartments have also been approved.

The city also approved a building permit for new construction at 2149 S. Sterling Street, Morganton. The location is currently an empty lot in front of Pavilion Roller Skating rink but previously held another eatery.

The permit was issued to Tasty Hut of NC, which is based in Raleigh.