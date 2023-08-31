A relatively young winery in Morganton recently took home medals for every wine it entered in a state wine competition.

Perry’s Berry’s Vineyard & Winery entered six wines and took home six medals from the N.C. Wine Competition in July. The winery is part of Perry’s Berry’s blueberry farm and is at 1136 Browning View Road in Morganton.

The N.C. Wine Competition is a contest for wines, ciders and meads produced in the state. Entries are judged blind by a panel of certified judges, wine experts and trade professionals, according to the competition website. The U.S. Department of Agriculture sponsors the contest.

Terry Perry, who owns the winery along with his wife, Debbie, said their blueberry dry wine took home the gold medal for best fruit wine in the state. Their blueberry semi-sweet wine won a silver medal, their blueberry cider won a silver medal, their scuppernong and muscadine wines both won bronze medals and their pear cider also won bronze, he said.

Perry said the organic farm and winery makes about a dozen semi-sweet and sweet wines, as well as a blueberry dry and hard ciders which have no carbonation.

“I make all the wines and ciders right here onsite,” Perry said.

The Perrys recently opened a new production space on the property and will soon open a new 900-square-foot tasting room.

But they will have to rely on the crop they have saved up. This year’s blueberry crop was lost in a hail storm on June 24, Perry said.

While the winery has only been open a little more than three years, the farm started out as a “pick your own” blueberry farm.

Perry said they bought the property in 2008 and it was a pine patch. They cleared the property and decided they would plant blueberries and opened their farm to the public as a “you pick, we pick” in 2013, Perry said.

“We had been making wines with Lake James Cellars for years,” Perry said.

Lake James Cellars, which was located in Glen Alpine, is no longer in operation.

“We opened our own winery and specialize in sweet, of course, and semi-sweet fruit wines. And then last year, we added the ciders and the ciders are just going nuts. I’m selling as many bottles of cider as I am bottles of wine.”

But the business doesn’t just sell wine and ciders. It also offers ice cream, jams, jellies, cheese trays and charcuterie boards.

“We’re open pretty much year-round,” Perry said.

It’s open from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/perrysberrys1. They also can be found at www.perrysberrys.com.