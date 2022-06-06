Persistent spraying needed to combat Japanese beetles

I went out to water my ferns this morning and they were covered with Japanese beetles. Even though I have been spraying them, the pesticide gets washed off by frequent rain storms we have been experiencing.

This is an important point to remember about insect control during the summer. Pesticides do get washed off by the rain, and unless the chemical happens to be systemic, it should be reapplied. In the case of Japanese beetles, this is even more important. Since Japanese beetles have a hard shell, they are not affected by contact poisons. They have to be subjected to a stomach poison - in other words, they have to eat the insecticide. So, when rain washes the pesticide off of the plant, reapply!

Japanese beetles also are one of the few insects that feed in the daytime, so when you can see them clustered on plants, they are doing damage. Japanese beetles like lots of different plants, so you will find them on fruit, vegetable and flowering plants. They can quickly destroy whatever is in their path, so when they are spotted, don't delay in starting to apply a pesticide.

Always check the interval until harvest when applying to food products. This is the waiting time that has to pass before it is safe to eat items that have been treated with pesticides.

Donna Teasley is an Extension Agent specializing in consumer horticulture for Burke County. Contact her at 828-764-9480 or donna_teasley@ncsu.edu. The North Carolina Cooperative Extension – Burke County Center is located at 130 Ammons Drive, Suite 2 in Morganton. For more information, visit burke.ces.ncsu.edu.