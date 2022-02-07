 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Person airlifted to Chapel Hill after Sunday afternoon fire
0 Comments
alert top story

Person airlifted to Chapel Hill after Sunday afternoon fire

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

VALDESE — A person had to be airlifted to a Chapel Hill hospital after being burned in a Sunday afternoon mobile home fire.

Firefighters were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. to 1776 Falls Road Northwest in Valdese for a reported structure fire, said Burke County Fire Inspector Matthew Chapman.

Two people lived in the home, but only one person was home at the time of the fire, Chapman said. Burke County EMS took that person to UNC Health Blue Ridge, but they were later airlifted to a hospital in Chapel Hill to be treated for burns, he said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 20-30 minutes, Chapman said. He said it’s believed some oxygen tanks in the house may have exploded because of the fire, and the fire spread to the occupant’s truck.

Burke County Animal Control was dispatched to pick up a cat that was burned in the fire, Chapman said.

On Monday morning, Triple Community firefighters were dispatched to the home again after the fire rekindled in part of the home, said TCFD Capt. James Deal. That fire caused ammunition to start going off in the home, but firefighters were able to get it under control in about 15-20 minutes, Deal said.

The cause of the fire still is under investigation. Chapman said he believes it started in the living room of the home.

Triple Community, Drexel and Valdese fire departments all responded to the scene Monday, along with Burke County EMS, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Burke County REACT.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Come on the journey of a lifetime to this secret underwater river

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert