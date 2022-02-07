Person airlifted to Chapel Hill after Sunday afternoon fire

VALDESE — A person had to be airlifted to a Chapel Hill hospital after being burned in a Sunday afternoon mobile home fire.

Firefighters were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. to 1776 Falls Road Northwest in Valdese for a reported structure fire, said Burke County Fire Inspector Matthew Chapman.

Two people lived in the home, but only one person was home at the time of the fire, Chapman said. Burke County EMS took that person to UNC Health Blue Ridge, but they were later airlifted to a hospital in Chapel Hill to be treated for burns, he said.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 20-30 minutes, Chapman said. He said it’s believed some oxygen tanks in the house may have exploded because of the fire, and the fire spread to the occupant’s truck.

Burke County Animal Control was dispatched to pick up a cat that was burned in the fire, Chapman said.

On Monday morning, Triple Community firefighters were dispatched to the home again after the fire rekindled in part of the home, said TCFD Capt. James Deal. That fire caused ammunition to start going off in the home, but firefighters were able to get it under control in about 15-20 minutes, Deal said.