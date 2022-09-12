Person dead after mobile home fire

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A person was found dead after a mobile home fire Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to a residence off Spann Park Avenue in Connelly Springs around 7 a.m. for a structure fire, said Burke County Fire Marshal Mike Willis.

Details available at the scene were limited, but Willis could confirm a person was found dead inside the mobile home at the residence. The home had been heavily damaged in the fire.

The person’s identity has not been released.

Agents from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation were at the scene along with deputies from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the fire marshal’s office. Several area fire departments along responded to the scene, along with the Burke County EMS.

More information will be published as soon as it becomes available.