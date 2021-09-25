 Skip to main content
Person of interest, victim's identities released in death investigation
breaking featured

Person of interest, victim's identities released in death investigation

  • Updated
The names of a person of interest being sought by police and a man found dead Saturday have been released.

Police are looking for 18-year-old Iziah NathanielDeprine Corpening as a person of interest in the death investigation, said Maj. Ryan Lander with the Morganton Department of Public Safety. He is described as a heavy-set white man with brown hair wearing a blue flannel-type hoodie and blue jeans

Lander asked the public not to approach Corpening but to call 911 if they see him.

Iziah Corpening is being sought after Jerry Ahmed Corpening was found dead in his home at 309 Burkemont Ave. in Morganton, Lander said.

Police were called to the home at 7:09 p.m., Lander said. 

Burkemont Avenue is closed from Patton Street to Bolick Place while police investigate the scene. Lander said the road would be closed for hours because of the investigation.

Burke County REACT and Burke County EMS also responded to the scene along with MDPS. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called to the scene to help investigate.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

