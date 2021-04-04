Perusing for pennies at the pump

On the way to downtown Hickory, I kept an eye out for service stations. Where 3rd Street SW branches off 4th Street SW, an old convenience store sits in the point. They had three ancient red fuel pumps, so I turned in and pulled to the last one. “Prepay only” sent me inside to the nice fellow who took my $5 and turned on the pump. As I lifted the hose to start fueling, I noticed the only choice listed was “Super Premium.” Good grief. Each pump was a different grade, and I had bypassed Regular. I got about a gallon and a half with my $5. When I settled back in my seat and started the car, the “Low Fuel” warning and the pump icon still stared me in the face. My efforts hadn’t even secured enough gas to turn those alerts off.

Still, I figured I could drive at least 30 miles. With four places to go, I kept an eye on the odometer. As each mile rolled over, I got more and more nervous. Finally, I was through and headed up U.S. 321 toward where my friend lives. I soon realized that returning to Morganton from there would be miles more than my gas would carry me.

Admitting defeat, I pulled into Raceway and hosed another small amount into the car’s tank. Shooting for $6, I was able to halt the pump at $6.11. What a relief to turn on the car and see that I now had 60 miles left before needing gas again. Whew.