This week's pet of the week at Burke County Animal Services is Buster.

Buster is around 5 years old. He is dog- and people-friendly, walks well on a leash and is very laid back. He has been with animal services for 47, days and he is more than ready to find his forever home!

In addition to this week’s pet of the week, there are many dogs and cats available for adoption at animal services.

There are different fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from animal services. The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.

All animals come up-to-date on vaccines, flea control, and deworming, as well as being spayed/neutered.

BCAS also has a need for people interested in fostering.

Fosters are only required to give a copy of a valid ID with address and phone number and to sign their foster agreement.

Fostering is free, and animal services provides all needed supplies, including litter boxes, litter and food and the same for dogs, the agency’s policy says. Crates are provided, if available. Foster parents are just asked to transport the animal either to vet appointments or back to the shelter for updated vaccines and deworming.

For those who want to help shelter animals, or learn more about their personalities, they can participate in BCAS’s Dog Day Out Program daily. This program gives people a way to spend the day with a new furry friend, where they can pick any dog in the shelter and take them out on a walk, to the park, a playdate at home, or just a simple ride through a drive-thru for some treats. Our dogs greatly benefit from this program as they see it as a break from the shelter and they get to burn some energy. We also learn a lot about the personality of the dogs by doing this program which makes it much easier for us to adopt them out. Dogs Day Out can be done any day, Tuesday through Saturday, during business hours.

For more information on Buster or any other adoption or foster-related questions, call animal services at 828-764-9588, email animalservices@burkenc.org or visit its website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit its Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.