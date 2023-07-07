The following are the Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services.

Lucy and Ethel: These adorable sisters are ready for their forever home either together or separated. They are very sweet, great with snuggles and love treats. They are estimated to be around 6 months old.

Elvis: This silly handsome boy is excited to sing his way into his new home. Elvis is 4-6 months old and does great with other cats.

Fletcher: This distinguished gentleman is ready to be the king of a home and get lots of love and snacks. He does well with other cats.

Burke County Animal Services is at 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton. Call them at 828-438-5465 and view more animals up for adoption at www.burkenc.org/2444/Animal-Services.