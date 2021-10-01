Pets of the week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.

Trinity Johnson, Animal Services shelter technician, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.

"Meatball is our dog of the week," Johnson said. "He is just over 1-year-old and is neutered male Shiba Inu mix. Meatball is a super playful and loving guy that gets along great with other dogs and new people. Meatball is one of our longest residents and just wants to find his forever home. Meatball also has a twin brother named Lasagna that is available for adoption as well. They can be adopted together or separately."

All animals brought to Animal Services come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The BCAS staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.

Animal Services tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.

This week’s highlighted cat is Nubby.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}