Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

There are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.
Trinity Johnson, BCAS shelter technician, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.
"Our dog of the week is Bully," Johnson said. "He's is a 10-month-old black lab mix male. Bully is a very shy and gentle boy that takes a bit of time to come out of his shell. Bully loves to play outside, chew on bones, and even gets along with other dogs. Bully’s adoption has been sponsored, meaning there is no charge to adopt him. He would make a great family dog and is currently one of our longer shelter residents. Bully would like to get adopted as soon as possible!"
All animals brought to BCAS come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The agency’s staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.
"Our cat of the week is Peppermint," Johnson said. "He is a 3-year-old beautiful Siamese, long-haired cat with blue eyes. He is a very sweet cat that loves to be held, enjoys being petted, and loves to take long cat naps.
"Peppermint came to Burke County Animal Services in very rough conditions and was in need of our help. BCAS treated Peppermint and worked with him and now he is in the best conditions he’s ever been in. All Peppermint needs now is a furever home."
Peppermint's adoption fee is only $90, and that includes up-to-date vaccines, flea control, deworming, and his neutering.
BCAS tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.
There are different fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from animal services. The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.
All animals come up-to-date on vaccines, flea control, and deworming, as well as being spayed and neutered.
BCAS also offers foster programs for members of the community to help the animals of the shelter without having to make a lifelong commitment. Fosters are only required to give a copy of a valid ID with address and phone number and to sign their foster agreement.
Fostering is free, and animal services provides all needed supplies, including litter boxes, litter and food and the same for dogs, the agency’s policy says. Crates are provided, if available. Fosters are just asked to transport the animal either to vet appointments or back to animal services for updated vaccines and deworming.
For more information on Bully, Peppermint or any other adoption or foster-related questions, call BCAS at 828-764-9588 or visit its website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit its Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.