Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

There are many animals available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services and shelter leaders want all the animals to find a loving fur-ever home.

Trinity Johnson, shelter technician at animal services, helps that cause by highlighting animals from the shelter each week.

This week, the shelter is highlighting two Dogs of the Week.

Gerald is one of the dogs of the week once again, but this time he is sponsored!

“Gerald is a 2-year-old lab mix that is currently our longest resident,” Johnson said. "We've learned so much about Gerald since his stay with us. He is a very sweet and laid back boy that would make someone a great cuddle buddy. He loves to play with toys, but he'll act embarrassed if he sees you watching. He's very dog friendly with his female companions, he's not so fond of the male dogs we've tested him with. He does great on a leash once he gets to know you, and he loves yummy treats.

"Gerald does take some time to warm up to new friends, but is a great boy once he is comfortable. He is sponsored, meaning there is no fee to adopt him. Please come meet Gerald today."

The second Dog of the Week is Cocoa Bean.

"Cocoa Bean is another one of our fantastic dogs we have here at Animal Services," Johnson said. "She is a 10-month-old terrier mix female, that only weighs about 30 pounds. Cocoa Bean does great on a leash, she is potty trained, does great with other animals, and loves to meet new people. She is a very well-mannered girl that has been on the search for a place to call home for quite some time now. If you'd like to meet Cocoa Bean please stop by Animal Services during business hours."

All animals brought to animal services come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The agency’s staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.

In addition to this week’s pets of the week, there are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at animal services.

Animal services tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.

There are different fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from animal services. The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.

All animals come up-to-date on vaccines, flea control, and deworming, as well as being spayed and neutered.

BCAS also has several litters of puppies and kittens available for adoption at the moment that would make a great addition to any family. They also are currently looking for puppy and kitten fosters that would be available to foster for just two weeks. If interested in fostering, call 828-764-9588 for more information.

Fosters are only required to give a copy of a valid ID with address and phone number and to sign their foster agreement.

Fostering is free, and animal services provides all needed supplies, including litter boxes, litter and food and the same for dogs, the agency’s policy says. Crates are provided, if available. Foster parents are just asked to transport the animal either to vet appointments or back to the shelter for updated vaccines and deworming.

For those who want to help shelter animals, or learn more about their personalities, they can participate in BCAS’s Dog Day Out Program daily. This program gives people a way to spend the day with a new furry friend, where they can pick any dog in the shelter and take them out on a walk, to the park, a playdate at home, or just a simple ride through a drive thru for some treats. Our dogs greatly benefit from this program as they see it as a break from the shelter and they get to burn some energy. We also learn a lot about the personality of the dogs by doing this program which makes it much easier for us to adopt them out. Dogs Day Out can be done any day, Tuesday through Saturday, during business hours.

For more information on Gerald, Cocoa Bean or any other adoption or foster-related questions, call animal services at 828-764-9588 or visit its website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit its Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.