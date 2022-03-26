Pets of the Week at Burke County Animal Services

There are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.

Trinity Johnson, shelter technician at animal services, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.

This week’s Dog of the Week is Almond.

“Almond is a 1-year-old brindle Staffordshire terrier,” Johnson said. “Almond is a very sweet and friendly dog, though he does take some time to open up to new people.

“He loves treats. His favorite treats would have to be Pupperoni sticks! He loves to chew on toys and bones, but is very cautious with his personal belongings, as he does not want his bed and blanket to get messed up. Almond would love some to have some visitors come by the shelter to feed him some treats and take him on a walk. Please come meet Almond today.”

All animals brought to animal services come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The agency’s staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.

This week’s Cats of the Week are a bonded pair, Scamper and Lovey.

“Scamper is a tabby and white cat, who is a 7-year-old neutered male, and Lovey a black 9-year-old neutered male,” Johnson said. “Scamper and Lovey’s adoption fees have been sponsored in hopes that they can be adopted out together, meaning there is no fee to adopt these sweet cats.

“These guys have been around other cats and even dogs their whole lives so they would do great in just about any home. They are super sweet and would even do well with children as they love attention.”

In addition to this week’s pets of the week, there are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at animal services.

Animal services tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.

There are different fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from animal services. The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.

All animals come up-to-date on vaccines, flea control, and deworming, as well as being spayed and neutered.

The shelter also offers foster programs for members of the community to help the animals of the shelter without having to make a lifelong commitment. Fosters are only required to give a copy of a valid ID with address and phone number and to sign their foster agreement.

Fostering is free, and animal services provides all needed supplies, including litter boxes, litter and food and the same for dogs, the agency’s policy says. Crates are provided, if available. Foster parents are just asked to transport the animal either to vet appointments or back to the shelter for updated vaccines and deworming.

For more information on Almond, Scamper, Lovey or any other adoption or foster-related questions, call animal services at 828-764-9588 or visit its website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit its Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.