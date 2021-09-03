Pets of the week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.

Trinity Johnson, shelter technician at BCAS, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.

“This week’s dog of the week is Rover,” Johnson said. "Rover is a boxer male that is just over 1-year-old. He is a very affectionate dog that loves to play. He would most likely do well with other dogs, if introduced properly. Rover has been at the shelter for over 30 days, so he will have a reduced adoption rate every Saturday throughout the month of September"

All animals brought to BCAS come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The BCAS staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.

BCAS tries to take in as many animals as they can and with the help of foster home volunteers, they are able to care for more animals. This week’s highlighted cat is Ebony.

