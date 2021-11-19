Pets of the week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.

Trinity Johnson, animal services shelter technician, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.

“This week’s dog of the week is Cashew,” Johnson said. “Cashew is a very sweet 1- to 2-year-old lab mix. He loves kids, playing fetch and going on walks. Cashew would prefer to be the only dog in his fur-ever home and wants to find a loving family before the holidays begin."

All animals brought to animal services come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The BCAS staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.

Animal services tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}